Dublin: 10°C Saturday 15 May 2021
'I'll bate the b******s out of him no problem' - McCarthy sets up showdown with British rival

‘Mac Attack’ stopped Alexandru Jur in the sixth to defend his European title and set up an intriguing Ireland-v-England clash.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 15 May 2021, 9:07 PM
43 minutes ago 2,260 Views 2 Comments
Ireland's Tommy McCarthy (file pic).
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO
Image: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

TOMMY MCCARTHY WILL face British rival Chris Billam Smith at the second edition of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Fight Camp after he stopped Romanian Alexandru Jur in a facile defence of his EBU European cruiserweight title.

Belfast’s McCarthy, now 18-2 (9KOS), dropped Jur (19-5, 7KOS) hard at the end of the fourth with a left hook to the body, and finished him off with a similar shot in the sixth to make a successful first defence.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed during the post-fight procedure that McCarthy had already signed to face ‘The Gentleman’ Billam Smith (12-1, 10KOs) in his next outing, with McCarthy doing an impression of his soon-to-be-opponent before adding: “The Gentleman? I’ll bate the bollocks out of him no problem.”

There is no love lost between the Jamaican-Irishman and Bournemouth’s Billam Smith. Incidentally, the latter is trained by Shane McGuigan while McCarthy is Godfather to the son of Carl Frampton, Belfast’s former world champion whose long-running legal battle with the McGuigans was recently settled out of court.

“I don’t know Chris Billam Smith”, McCarthy said, “but his coach is an eejit and birds of a feather flock together and rats run in packs. So, I don’t like Shane and I don’t like Chris.”

Hearn expects the Commonwealth and British European titles to be on the line along with McCarthy’s European belt, with a fight between the pair expected to take place towards the end of July.

