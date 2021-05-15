'I'll bate the b******s out of him no problem' - McCarthy sets up showdown with British rival

TOMMY MCCARTHY WILL face British rival Chris Billam Smith at the second edition of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Fight Camp after he stopped Romanian Alexandru Jur in a facile defence of his EBU European cruiserweight title.

Belfast’s McCarthy, now 18-2 (9KOS), dropped Jur (19-5, 7KOS) hard at the end of the fourth with a left hook to the body, and finished him off with a similar shot in the sixth to make a successful first defence.

🇮🇪 MAC ATTACK TOO STRONG FOR JUR 🇮🇪@Tommymac90 finishes off Alexandru Jur with a big body shot in the sixth round having already put his opponent on the canvas earlier in the fight 💪#McCarthyJur pic.twitter.com/xiBwWeoDVK — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 15, 2021

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed during the post-fight procedure that McCarthy had already signed to face ‘The Gentleman’ Billam Smith (12-1, 10KOs) in his next outing, with McCarthy doing an impression of his soon-to-be-opponent before adding: “The Gentleman? I’ll bate the bollocks out of him no problem.”

There is no love lost between the Jamaican-Irishman and Bournemouth’s Billam Smith. Incidentally, the latter is trained by Shane McGuigan while McCarthy is Godfather to the son of Carl Frampton, Belfast’s former world champion whose long-running legal battle with the McGuigans was recently settled out of court.

👀 MCCARTHY TO FACE CBS NEXT 👀@Tommymac90 will face @ChrisBillam next and it is fair to say there is no love lost between the two camps, who wins that one? 🍿#McCarthyJur pic.twitter.com/4P71tjIo1j — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 15, 2021

“I don’t know Chris Billam Smith”, McCarthy said, “but his coach is an eejit and birds of a feather flock together and rats run in packs. So, I don’t like Shane and I don’t like Chris.”

Hearn expects the Commonwealth and British European titles to be on the line along with McCarthy’s European belt, with a fight between the pair expected to take place towards the end of July.