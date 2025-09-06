Bordeaux-Begles open Top14 campaign with win over O'Gara's La Rochelle

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS BORDEAUX-Begles opened their Top 14 campaign with a 23-18 home win over Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle on Saturday, while last season’s strugglers Stade Francais ran amok in a handsome victory over newcomers Montauban.

Runners-up last time out Bordeaux-Begles battled through a hard-fought first half against two-time European champions La Rochelle to lead 6-3 at the interval.

Star winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey crossed the whitewash on 47 minutes, before Jules Favre hit back soon after for La Rochelle as the match came alive.

New scrum-half Martin Page-Relo, who arrived this summer and started due to captain Maxime Lucu’s injury, made a successful debut for the hosts by touching down after the hour.

Matthieu Jalibert’s accuracy with the boot saw Bordeaux-Begles over the line despite two late yellow cards for Xan Mousques and Matis Perchaud, either side of a Thomas Berjon try for La Rochelle with two minutes remaining and an Antoine Hastoy penalty.

Stade, who finished last season one point above the Top 14 relegation places, earlier kicked off the French club rugby season with seven tries to romp to a 47-24 win over promoted Montauban.

“Last year was difficult for a lot of the lads. But this season is a new opportunity for the whole team,” said home coach Paul Gustard.

Stade started brightly under the sun in Paris, striking in the first eight minutes with tries by Joe Jonas and Baptiste Pesenti.

Montauban responded by gambling on flinging the ball about. They were rewarded with tries by Josua Vici and Kyllian Ringuet to pull to within two points after 30 minutes.

But Yoan Tanga Mangene, Louis Carbonel, summer recruit Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Lucas Peyresblanques touched down for the hosts between the 36th and 56th minutes.

Winger Yvan Reilhac rewarded the visitors’ bravery with two late tries but another of Stade’s summer recruits, Tani Vili, earned the hosts a bonus point by finishing off a flashy passing move in the 74th minute.

“Conceding seven tries over the long term is not sustainable,” said Montauban’s Reilhac. “The attack is there, we really need to get our defence sorted.”

Last year’s semi-finalists Toulon got underway with a 27-17 win at Montpellier.

Despite missing several key players, Toulon raced to a 24-3 lead at half-time in Montpellier, running in three tries.

The hosts pushed hard at the end of the game against 14 men but to no avail as Pierre Mignoni’s team held on for a 10-point win despite Tom Banks’ late try giving Montpellier hope.

Racing 92, who overhauled their squad in the summer, had a disastrous first half in Lyon, conceding three tries and Samuel James collected a yellow card as they trailed 25-7 at the break.

The second half showed moderate improvement, with Lyon only touching down once despite two Racing players being sent to the sin bin as the hosts ran out 32-7 winners.

Elsewhere on the opening day of the campaign Bayonne, who finished fourth last season, held off a frenzied late assault to claw out a 26-19 victory in Perpignan and Pau eked out a 17-15 win at Castres.

