Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 24 May 2022
Advertisement

Tottenham set for summer spree as owners invest £150m to back Antonio Conte

The funds will be available following Spurs’ return to the Champions League.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 May 2022, 4:01 PM
52 minutes ago 1,614 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5772927
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

Tottenham’s owners have invested £150million into the club as they prepare to back Antonio Conte in the transfer marker this summer.

Majority shareholders ENIC have pledged the cash – via the issue of convertible A Shares and accompanying warrants – to provide “greater financial flexibility and the ability to further invest on and off the pitch”.

The additional funds, in combination with revenue from a first full season at their new stadium at full capacity, comes on the back of Spurs returning to the Champions League after two years away.

It will be music to the ears of Conte, who warned about the need for investment in order to compete on all fronts next year.

He has also spoken about the desire to improve his squad with “important players” and this will now give Spurs the opportunity to do so this summer.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Chairman Daniel Levy said: “The delivery of a world-class home was always a key building block in driving diversified revenues to enable us to invest in the teams and support our ambitions to be consistently competing at the highest levels of European football.

“Additional capital from ENIC will now enable further investment in the club at an important time.”

Conte is due to meet with the club later this week to discuss his future, having previously refused to commit to being in the role next season.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie