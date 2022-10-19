Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 19 October 2022
Advertisement

Tottenham consider tactical change ahead of tonight's Man United clash

Antonio Conte hinted he could turn to Lucas Moura or Bryan Gil in an attempt to play 3-4-3 again

By Press Association Wednesday 19 Oct 2022, 2:43 PM
54 minutes ago 1,368 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5897258
Antonio Conte (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Antonio Conte (file pic).
Antonio Conte (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ANTONIO CONTE is toying with the idea of sticking with Tottenham’s favoured 3-4-3 formation for the midweek trip to Manchester United despite a lack of attacking options.

Spurs will be without Richarlison (calf) for the clash at Old Trafford tonight and Dejan Kulusevski is not expected to be fit enough to start after struggling during the last month with a hamstring injury.

When Richarlison was forced off in Saturday’s win over Everton, Conte switched to 3-5-2 with Yves Bissouma again impressive.

Bissouma has caught the eye in a three-man midfield in victories against Leicester and Brighton, but the Tottenham manager hinted he may stick to what he knows best.

“I have another training session to make the best decision,” Conte explained.

“You know we like to play with a 3-4-3 with the three strikers and if we can’t change, I prefer to continue to play with the 3-4-3 otherwise we find a solution.

“I think we have the possibility to continue to play with the 3-4-3.

“Lucas Moura now is recovered from his injury, also (Bryan) Gil is making big progress and then I have Ivan Perisic. He can play like a striker. He did this in the past and he can do it again on Wednesday.”

Conte had religiously stuck with his favoured system prior to Kulusevski’s injury last month but has tinkered in his absence.

The Sweden international was only expected to miss a couple of weeks but has sat out Tottenham’s last five matches.

Kulusevski was not completely ruled out of Wednesday’s fixture with United and yet Conte knows no risk can be taken with the 22-year-old.

He added: “The medical department are working to recover him, but at the same time, sometimes there are situations that you have to go a bit slowly and not to accelerate the process.

“Because sometimes if you accelerate the process, you risk only to worsen the situation. For this reason, we need to have patience.

“The player is important in this moment, in this period, to help us because his feeling is so important. We hope to have him in the squad very, very soon because you know very well, Deki is an important player for us.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“Richy is another important player for us. We need to play many games in a short period of time. We need to have the whole squad available.”

Kulusevski is one of several Spurs players who will not head out to Qatar next month for the World Cup.

Conte could have up to 13 first-teamers staying in England and while they will get a short period of holiday, he is hopeful of taking a group abroad for warm-weather training while top-flight football is paused for six weeks.

“I gave my idea to the club. For sure I think every team will go to have a bit of rest – 10 days to two weeks – and then you need to make the best solution,” he said.

“Then I would like to go to a place where the temperature is good, to stay there and have good training sessions and wait for the players to come back from the World Cup.

“At the same time, you have to understand if the club can help me to do it or we have to stay in London but for sure I gave them my idea.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie