Spurs won't get relegated but Ange is doomed unless Levy changes habit of lifetime

WHEN DAVID MOYES’ nine-month tenure as Manchester United manager was nearing its end just over a decade ago, one bookmaker pulled a stunt on what turned out to be his final game in charge.

Of course, it just happened to be against Everton.

After 10 years at the helm at Goodison Park, Moyes was ‘The Chosen One’ to replace Alex Ferguson.

It would be the start of the chaos to come at Old Trafford.

When Moyes brought United to Everton in April 2014, his old side were battling for Champions League qualification.

They ran out comfortable 2-0 winners and there is a photo from that day that would prove faithful.

The bookie’s stunt involved one of their stooges dressing up as the Grim Reaper and wielding his scythe behind a bereft Moyes.

A fair proportion of the Everton fans revelled in the prank. Moyes was met with disdain by many on his return after their relationship turned sour.

The defeat meant Moyes was gone soon after.

Fast forward to 2025 and Moyes is back at Everton, this time with the sole aim of ensuring that they avoid relegation.

Starting life in their soon-to-be-completed new stadium in the EFL Championship is not something new owners The Friedkin Group can countenance.

Thankfully for Everton this fixture with Tottenham Hotspur came at exactly the right time.

The Grim Reaper is lurking over Ange Postecoglou’s shoulder and you only had to follow the Sky Sport’s cameras to get an idea of the supposed villain of the piece.

When Dominic Calvert-Lewin wriggled free in the box and scored a lovely 13th-minute opener the face of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was soon on the screen.

But there was still hope for the visitors.

Everton had failed to score in nine of the last 11 games and this was just their 16th goal of the season. The reason Sean Dyche didn’t lose his job sooner is because only the top three sides in the division conceded fewer.

That is partly why Ireland international Jake O’Brien was only making his full Premier League debut today.

It was a stroll for the former Cork City centre back, a €20 million signing from Lyon last summer who played at right full.

To be kind, it’s unlikely his future lies as a long-term replacement in that position for Seamus Coleman for either club or country.

Spurs, shorn of their preferred options in defence and also missing personnel in midfield and attack (Dominic Solanke the latest to drop out), collapsed.

Levy was on screen again after Iliman Ndiaye drove into the box, threw a stepover to confuse the backpedalling Radu Dragusin and then drilled his left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

By half-time the result was confirmed when James Tarkowski headed across goal, Calvert-Lewin connected and Archie Gray turned into his own net. O’Brien was lurking behind him for an easy tap in.

Postecoglou stood silent and alone for a few moments before half time.

You’d imagine it was not as quiet inside the away dressing room.

Whatever was said was not the catalyst for a dramatic comeback.

Dejan Kulusevski did convert stylishly on 77 minutes and what a fitting way that might have been to bring an end to the Postecoglou era. Richarlison made it just a little bit nervy with a second in added time but this was no gallant fightback.

Levy will have to break the habit of a lifetime now if the Australian was to remain in charge. After losing the north London derby defeat in midweek the reaction was to lose against a far worse side in a more worrying manner. They even switched to a back three to find a different spark before accepting it wasn’t working and reverting to four.

It’s now 12 defeats from 22 Premier Leagues, with seven of those in their last 10.

Injuries and absences may be a mitigating factor, but Levy is also the man who sacked Jose Mourinho on the eve of a cup final so it’s a push to believe mitigating factors come into his reckoning after another embarrassing afternoon for his club.

Spurs are only four points above Everton now but surely cannot be seriously considered as relegation fodder given they are nine clear of the drop zone.

Regardless, instead of hunting down those above they are looking over the shoulders.

Postecoglou certainly is.