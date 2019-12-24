This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tottenham ban supporter for throwing cup at Kepa while racism investigation continues

A supporter who threw a cup onto the pitch during Sunday’s Premier League game with Chelsea has been banned by Spurs.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,079 Views 1 Comment
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
TOTTENHAM HAVE ISSUED an immediate ban to a supporter who threw a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday’s Premier League game.

Willian scored twice as Chelsea triumphed 2-0 in the London derby, though the win was overshadowed by alleged racial abuse aimed at their defender, Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international was targeted shortly after Son Heung-min had been sent off for kicking out at his opponent.

While Spurs have said their investigation into the Rudiger incident “remains ongoing”, they have taken swift action after identifying the individual who threw a cup towards Kepa.

“We can confirm that we have identified and issued an immediate ban to the individual responsible for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday’s Premier League home fixture,” the club said in a statement.

“We shall continue to take the strongest action possible against anyone found to be behaving in this way.”

Spurs announced on Monday that they would use lip-readers to assess CCTV footage when examining the Rudiger flashpoint, with their initial investigation proving “inconclusive”.

