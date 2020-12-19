Toulon study appeal after Scarlets given European win for 'harrowing' Covid-19 withdrawal

A groundsman removes a flag after the game is called off.

TOULON SAID TODAY they were considering appealing the decision to award the Scarlets a 28-0 European Champions Cup victory, 24 hours after the French club pulled out of the fixture due to coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, less than two hours before kick-off, the three-time winners refused to play the match at Parc y Scarlets after claiming Covid-19 “sanitary conditions were not met”.

A member of the hosts’ squad tested positive for the virus after last Saturday’s trip to Bath and the player was put in self-isolation.

He was not picked for the meeting with Patrice Collazo’s away side.

“EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) didn’t arbitrate, during the week before the match, the health situation connected to the meeting with the two clubs and only did so some hours before the meeting,” Toulon said.

“It forced us into a harrowing decision.

“Toulon consider the decision taken by EPCR as irregular and are studying all possibilities of an appeal,” they added.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said the Top 14 side had refused the chance to play the match later in the weekend.

The victory takes the Welsh region up to fourth in Pool A and gives the French side a mountain to climb to reach the quarter-finals with just two group games to play.

Three other games had already been cancelled this weekend with Lyon, La Rochelle and Toulouse awarded 28-0 victories against Glasgow Warriors, Bath and holders Exeter Chiefs respectively.