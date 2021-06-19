Toulouse set up clash with Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle after beating Bordeaux-Begles

IN A repeat of the European Champions Cup final, Toulouse will meet La Rochelle in France’s Top 14 final after seeing off Bordeaux-Begles 24-21 in Lille on Saturday.
Romain Ntamack scored the opening try in the fourth minute for Toulouse but the France fly-half was later stretchered off with a suspected concussion after a late tackle from Ulupano Seuteni that resulted in a red card for Bordeaux’s Samoan centre.
Thomas Ramos scored a second try for Toulouse in the second half and added 10 points from the boot.
Ben Lam scored twice for Bordeaux who were leading prior to Seuteni’s 58th-minute expulsion.
La Rochelle reached their first final with a 19-6 win over Racing 92 on Friday.
The final takes place at the Stade de France in Paris on 25 June.
