Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Bennett maintains 45-point lead over Sagan as Roche earns top-10 finish on 16th stage

German rider Lennard Kamna won the Tour de France’s medium mountain stage today.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 5:36 PM
1 hour ago 1,852 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5205511
Sam Bennett wearing the green jersey.
Image: Thibault Camus
Sam Bennett wearing the green jersey.
Sam Bennett wearing the green jersey.
Image: Thibault Camus

SAM BENNETT’S BID to win the Tour de France green jersey remains in good shape after Stage 16. 

The Irish rider has kept a 45-point distance between himself and nearest challenger Peter Sagan, with Matteo Trentin now a further 12 points back.  

Fellow Irishman Nicolas Roche claimed eighth for Team Sunweb — his second 10th-place finish in this year’s Tour. 

Primoz Roglic maintained the overall lead as Bora’s German all-rounder Lennard Kamna won the medium mountain stage.

Kamna came good after a long range breakaway, defeating Ineos rider Richard Carapaz over the final kilometres after the pair had been part of a rare large escape group.

The victory was just reward for the 24-year-old who was pipped to the line on the Puy Mary mountain last week. It was his first Tour de France stage win, and Bora’s first of this Tour.

Fifteen minutes further down the mountain the yellow jersey group ascended together with only Tadej Pogacar trying to upset Roglic and his Jumbo teammates.

Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez powered past them all over the final 200m but was followed closely over the line with no change at the top except for Nairo Quintana losing a little time.

Roglic leads Pogacar by 40 seconds with five stages remaining. Rigoberto Uran is third at 1min 35sec, while Lopez and Britan Adam Yates round out the top five.

© – AFP 2020 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

