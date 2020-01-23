This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 24 January, 2020
Third-tier Tranmere dump Watford out of FA Cup and will face Man United on Sunday

Paul Mullin headed in the winner in the 104th minute.

By AFP Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 11:01 PM
59 minutes ago 1,501 Views 2 Comments
THIRD TIER TRANMERE knocked last season’s FA Cup finalists out of the competition on Thursday with a 2-1 win after extra time in a third round replay.

tranmere-rovers-v-watford-fa-cup-third-round-replay-prenton-park Neil Danns celebrates after Tranmere's victory Source: Richard Sellers

The first match between the clubs finished 3-3 after Tranmere recovered from a 3-0 deficit, and last week’s scheduled replay was pushed back after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.

Tranmere are struggling in the League One relegation zone but grabbed the lead in the first half at Prenton Park when Emmanuel Monthe volleyed home at a corner.

Watford, who lost 6-0 to Manchester City in the last year’s final, equalised on 68 minutes through substitute Kaylen Hinds after he drilled through a crowd of players.

Paul Mullin headed in the winner on 104 minutes as Tranmere set up a fourth round clash at home to 12-time champions Manchester United on Sunday.

tranmere-rovers-v-watford-fa-cup-third-round-replay-prenton-park Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon celebrates.

© – AFP 2020  

