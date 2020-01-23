Third-tier Tranmere dump Watford out of FA Cup and will face Man United on Sunday

THIRD TIER TRANMERE knocked last season’s FA Cup finalists out of the competition on Thursday with a 2-1 win after extra time in a third round replay.

The first match between the clubs finished 3-3 after Tranmere recovered from a 3-0 deficit, and last week’s scheduled replay was pushed back after heavy rain made the pitch unplayable.

Tranmere are struggling in the League One relegation zone but grabbed the lead in the first half at Prenton Park when Emmanuel Monthe volleyed home at a corner.

Watford, who lost 6-0 to Manchester City in the last year’s final, equalised on 68 minutes through substitute Kaylen Hinds after he drilled through a crowd of players.

Paul Mullin headed in the winner on 104 minutes as Tranmere set up a fourth round clash at home to 12-time champions Manchester United on Sunday.

