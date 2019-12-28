Treacy steps down as Dundalk chairman after two years with club

DUNDALK FC HAVE announced that chairman Mike Treacy is stepping down from his position due to family reasons.

Treacy is leaving PEAK6, the investment group which own Dundalk, and will be succeed at Dundalk by Bill Hulsizer. Hulsizer is the father of PEAK6 owner Matt Hulsizer.

Treacy, who spent two years as Dundalk chairman, explained his decision in a brief statement on the club’s website.

“My family and I have decided it’s time for me to step aside from PEAK6 and focus on my wife Laura’s medical career during this pivotal stage,” Treacy said.

“Moving on to the next chapter will unfortunately require I step down as Chairman of Dundalk Football Club. I am honoured to have served as Chairman these last two seasons and forever grateful to the Dundalk community.

“While this was a difficult decision, I am excited for Bill to assume a larger role with Dundalk FC and lead the Club’s continued progression both on and off the pitch. His passion and commitment are unparalleled as Dundalk FC begins a new decade of football.”

Bill Hulsizer thanked Treacy for his contibution at Dundalk over the past two years.

“On behalf of the Board and everybody at Dundalk Football Club, we wish to thank Mike for his outstanding contribution to the club and Irish football over the past two years,” Hulsizer said.

“We wish Laura and Mike all the very best in their future and he will always be a respected contributed to our past and future successes at our club.”

