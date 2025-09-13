Lessons on and off the pitch, Taylor Swift, and family: Inside Treaty United's historic season

The 42 visited Markets Field last week. Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

AS THE RAIN pelts down, shelter is sought inside the clubrooms at Markets Field.

It’s just after 5pm on a Tuesday training night for Treaty United’s women’s team when manager Séan Russell and coach Craig Madigan welcome The 42 to Limerick.

Training doesn’t start until 6.45pm, but regardless of our visit, the duo always arrive around this time.

After introductions and general chit chat, Madigan makes us a coffee as Russell takes a quick call in front of his laptop. His makeshift office set-up overlooks the luscious pitch, with whiteboards and banners reading, ‘Pride of the Midwest,’ dotted around the room.

This is where the magic happens.

The working space soon grows, as Kate Jones arrives with her schoolbag on one shoulder and gear bag on the other. The 16-year-old defender settles into some homework as her manager and coach chat first.

It’s a scene reminiscent of the start of the season, when Russell took charge.

“I probably spent more time with Craig than my family for about two months! Fucking drank more coffee than I’ve ever drank in my life,” the former League of Ireland footballer laughs.

“Because it was from scratch, right? We needed the club to go in a completely different direction than it was last year on the women’s side. It was a complete flip of plans. We wanted to have a sustainable, more stable way forward of bringing through youth from the region.

“I had to give my ideas on how I wanted to do things, and you need someone strong with you to do that. I knew Craig from football beforehand, I knew he was a good guy and how he worked. We got straight to work really, and we haven’t stopped since.”

Seán Russell. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Treaty now find themselves one game away from a first-ever FAI Cup final, with their record points total already clocked in the league and on a seven-game unbeaten run.

Russell — one of the youngest managers in Irish football aged 31, having been forced to retire at 26 — stepped up from the U17s in his second spell at Treaty. Madigan coached the first-team under his predecessor, Dominic Foley, having also been involved with the women’s football team at University of Limerick.

They sensed “a special kind of group” with promising underage talent coming through the academy, and cut the number of international players from 13 to five. Character and personality was key, as they looked to build on a seventh-place league finish and contest for the club’s first silverware. Striking a balance was optimal, with a focus on youth.

“That transition for young players going into senior football, you learn on the job,” says Russell. “You can’t prepare for going out to play against Athlone and Shels and experienced players who have quality and know the game.

“We knew we had a lot of young, quality footballers who were experienced for their own age, have been in a lot of international camps and stuff like that, but having enough pillars around them, just to protect them and not put too much pressure on them, was the most important thing.

“It’s no fluke our young players have taken to it like a duck to water really, because they’ve got older, senior players around them that want to see them do well, want to protect them and want to help them. We put a lot of time and effort into finding that balance.”

There has been a concerted effort to grow the girls’ and women’s structures at Treaty. The pathway from U17 to U19 to senior is clear, with players moving across teams and training collectively at least one night a week. Last year, the club rolled out an U15 development programme to help bridge the gap to U17s, with many successfully making the transition.

Russell and Madigan count 10 players that have represented Ireland at some stage underage, many of them captains like Madison McGuane. The Women’s Premier Division debuts this year have been plentiful.

While the first team’s progress is clear in this historic season, the U19s are currently preparing for a cup final. It’s an exciting time for women’s football in the city and county, with Limerick District winning the Gaynor Cup this summer and several players joining Treaty.

The Treaty U17s team. Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

“It’s so important that here in Limerick and the Midwest region, that players of that level have somewhere that they can play, and somewhere that’s going to give them opportunities,” says Russell.

“We’re very aware if we put time into them now, we should see the rewards for it.”

“When we’re doing well, the girls want to be involved in Treaty and it’s nearly a circular effect,” Madigan adds. “It makes your life easier recruiting players, because they don’t have to go anywhere else, whereas that probably happened before.”

The week to week schedule is a busy one. Pitch sessions on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Wednesday is spent in the gym, with a match Saturday, and Friday and Sunday off. Rinse and repeat.

They mostly train at University of Limerick, but often use Markets Field and are doing so on this occasion because of the weather.

Madigan speaks of the “holistic environment,” detailing recent talks on female health, nutrition, performance and mental health. He explains an app that players input details on lifestyle and condition, and a partnership with healthcare provider UPMC. This is much more than football.

“Not one thing can be everything. If you can have a holistic kind of environment, then it just makes it so easier. In fairness to the girls, like they’ve bought into everything and they drive it now.”

Everyone on the staff gets a shoutout – echoed by the players we speak to after too – from physiotherapist Ella Maher to Caroline and Ellen McInerney, mother and sister of Grace, who sort the kit.

“You just can’t buy it,” Madigan smiles. “You’d be lost without them.

“The girls feed off that, because they know there’s no part of the chain that is weaker. If you have a good set-up, everything flows that much easier.”

Russell chimes in. “It’s that team behind the team, isn’t it?”

“I remember when I got the job, I spoke to an ex team-mate of mine, Ciarán Kilduff, who was at Athlone last year. His one and only thing was staff. He was like, ‘Just staff, Sean. Make sure you’ve got a good team around you.’

“It’s definitely been a huge contributing factor this year to the success we’ve had on the pitch.”

More from the boss men later.

Jones is next in the hot-seat, parking her English homework.

“We’ll swap,” grins Russell.

Advertisement

“Big F! Fail.”

The Fifth Year student had a harp lesson after school in Ennis — she also plays the piano and fiddle — and is making use of every minute, as always. Homework is often done in the car en route from Newmarket, like many of her teammates. Planning is pivotal, as she harbours hopes to study medicine in college.

Kate Jones. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Jones is as impressive off the field as she is on it, articulate and bubbly.

This is her debut season in the first team, having come through the ranks like her brother and sister: Matt captains the Treaty U19s, while Emma plays with the U17s.

Kate, still with the U19s herself, has nailed down a spot with the seniors and can’t speak highly enough of the set-up. Having been a “bit nervous” coming in, she’s right at home now.

“We’re all really close as a team. You can see it on the pitch in the way we play, we know what we’re gonna do, and we know how to help each, whether that’s pushing each other on or whether that’s a kind word after a mistake. We know how to bring each other forward as a team.

“The club as a whole is really good. It’s like a family. You see another Treaty jersey, you smile and say hi, have a conversation.

“There’s so many people within the club that do a multitude of different roles and everyone’s role is valued. It’s not that just the managers and the players are important.”

The Irish underage international epitomises the focus on development at the club, and the holistic approach Madigan spoke to.

“It’s a big commitment, but it’s so worth it. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

As more and more cars pull up outside and cones are set out on the pitch, Katie Lawlee joins the fun.

“I should be bringing mine,” the Leaving Cert student says as Jones packs up her books, a hint of devilment in her voice.

“But sure the homework’s long done. Don’t worry!”

Katie Lawlee. Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE Sam Barnes / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The 17-year-old is another Irish underage international, having come through the Treaty academy.

She started training with the U17s aged 12, and signed at 13. The attacking star is in her third season with the senior team now.

“I feel like I’m old at this stage,” she laughs.

Lawlee maps Treaty’s rise, from being ”written off” and building every campaign to this historic one. Like Jones, she details the unity of the group and how they have gelled.

“In the dressing room, you genuinely wouldn’t notice a difference no matter what age someone is. Everyone gets on with each other, and we always have each other’s backs.

“We’re not afraid to tell each other, ‘We know there’s more in you, and we know that we can get more out of each other.’ There’s never anyone holding grudges. We genuinely all really want the best for each other and the best for the team.

“Obviously, there’s people playing internationally, there’s other nationalities, but when we come into this team, it’s Treaty. We’re only here to play for each other, we want to play for Treaty, we want to do the best for the club. Once you come in here, everyone’s on the same level, and there’s no one better than anyone else. I think that’s what’s been the most important thing this season, everyone genuinely has enjoyed it.”

She lauds “probably the best management team we’ve had,” and adds: “It’s lessons on and off the pitch we’re learning from them. It’s everybody just really pulling together for a common goal.”

From the border of Cork and Limerick, Treaty is in Lawlee’s blood. Her passion shines through when she’s asked to sum it all up. “I’ve been saying this to my mam so much recently: no matter what club in the world (I might play for), I’d always love Treaty.

“You could maybe win the Champions League with a team, but . . . the cup semi-final means more to me than winning any match with any other team could. Putting on the jersey on a Saturday and just looking around and seeing all the girls wearing the same jersey, and you’re all going out trying to win for each other, it’s an unbelievable feeling.

“Sean always says to us, ‘You’ve made sacrifices to be here, but like, there’s no one gets to go out and feel how you feel on a Saturday. People would go out and kill to have them feelings.’

“D’you know on the bus home on a Saturday if we win? It’s unbelievable. That comes from the club. Even going out training, obviously it’s raining tonight, but still, there’s no place you’d rather be this evening than at training.”

At that, she’s gone to get ready. Thankfully, the rain has eased and should clear up for the session.

Goalkeeper coach Shane Ryan pops his head in to say hello. A group of players arrive to use the extra bathroom.

Chatter breaks out as they wait.

‘What subjects did you pick?’

(Biology, business and PE, if you’re wondering.)

‘Your legs are so tanned!’

(Thanks!)

Then, some singing.

(August by Taylor Swift.)

Training in full flow at Markets Field. Emma Duffy. Emma Duffy.

The giddiness continues on the pitch. After making their way out in dribs and drabs, the 40 or so players are called in by coach Niamh O’Byrne at 6.52pm as the limbering up for their most intense session of the week begins.

Keepie-uppie circles are to the beat of the alphabet, celebrations erupting when someone keeps the ball alive against the odds.

Others, like McGuane, work on their touch using the wall.

Lawlee’s words ring in The 42′s ears.

“Everyone expects the same standards of everybody, but there’s no one being left out. If it’s the rondos at the start, the two touch before the rondos, everyone’s having a great time. No matter what happened the week before, there’s always laughs at training. We’re all working hard.

“If anything, the standard’s higher on a Tuesday, because we all know we have to fight for our place in the squad, not even just in the team, but to get into the 20 on a Saturday.”

They then split into first-team and underage, with the goalkeepers and injured players put through their paces separately.

“Make sure you’re nice and warm for the sprints,” Madigan shouts as the seniors embark on a dynamic warmup. They then do some band work, before being divided into groups.

As they move through the gears to lung-bursting runs, U19s manager Irene Hehir oversees rondos across the pitch. The pointers about knowing your next pass and communication are heard loud and clear in the stand, where several parents, or chauffeurs, are also watching on.

The seniors are happy to see balls back in the picture thereafter, a possession game with a focus on switching play next on the cards. The mood changes for the losing team when time is called, sighs aplenty as they drop to the ground for burpees.

But laughter breaks out pretty quickly when an attempt to land a cone on Lawlee’s head instead hits her nose.

At 7.45pm, everyone comes together once more for 10 v 10 games. 10 minutes per match, with the idle team into 1 v 1s.

Russell overseeing the 10 v 10 games. Emma Duffy. Emma Duffy.

Russell has quietly observed for much of the session, and does so again here, clutching a notebook. Hehir patrols the other sideline, while Madigan runs the 1 v 1s. After two rounds, they’re moved amidst concerns that that area of the pitch may be destroyed.

The main patch is lit up by a Bella Flochinni screamer – surprise, surprise – while the third game impresses Russell most.

“Good, isn’t it? Quick.”

After finishing with a goal, the cool down is nice and quick and it’s just after 8.30pm when training wraps up.

But not without high fives throughout the group, and a fond farewell to U19 goalkeeper Chloe Widger, who is USA bound to continue her studies.

There’s a huddle and a few words, before Widger is presented with a jersey and a photo is snapped.

Best of luck to Chloe Widger as she heads to the USA to continue her studies 🇺🇸



Chloe was presented with her jersey, signed by her WU19 & Senior teammates, at her final training session.



Best of luck, Chloe!#WeAreTreaty pic.twitter.com/vvMZqILx74 — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) September 8, 2025

The #26 shirt is signed by some, others look for post-training advice from coaches, and eventually, everyone togs in.

Light to dark, day to night, an evening well spent.

**********

Back to the table with Russell and Madigan.

Athlone Town’s European adventure comes up in conversation. (This was before their 3-0 defeat to Glasgow City, and Colin Fortune’s shock departure.)

“To see them doing well is brilliant, first of all, for the league,” says Russell, “but also I think it gives other other teams the confidence and the ambition to say, ‘D’you know what, maybe if we just put a little bit more into it here, we’re not that far off right now?’

“It’s in a good place where it is now and you would just hope that it’s capitalised on, instead of just taking it for granted. We need to definitely capitalise on it now while it’s good and we’re in a position to close gaps. I think there’s been such a jump in the level of quality in the league, and long may that continue.”

“Hopefully clubs invest in it,” Madigan adds. “That’s really important. You can say, ‘Oh look, we’re doing well’ and things like that, but if you don’t drive it on from the league side of things, or even the club side of things, it just kind of stagnates.”

Having “loved every minute so far,” the plan now for Russell and Treaty is simple: keep getting better. Keep driving the levels on and off the pitch.

The teams cooling down. Emma Duffy. Emma Duffy.

The mission continues in this afternoon’s FAI Cup semi-final against Bohemians.

Several buses will make their way up the M8 to Dalymount Park for a mouthwatering showdown between two rising sides.

A golden ticket to the final, one of the biggest days in Irish women’s football, is up for grabs.

“If we knew at the start the season, we were gonna be in the position we are now, we’d be bite your hand off,” Lawlee says

“We don’t want it to end now. We want to keep going, we want to keep having something to fight for towards the end of the season.

“Winning is something we believe we can do. It’s not that we’re going into the game to just try and keep in the game. We believe we can take the game to Bohs and really show what we can do.”

“It’s massive,” adds Jones. “I’m very excited to say the least.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever been in something this big, so it’s very exciting for the club. We can’t wait to go out and play.

“It’s nice to see the hard work manifest itself in the league, the semi-final, and hopefully into a final and a cup and maybe next season, who knows? Maybe we’ll win the league!”

Who knows?

The last word goes to Russell.

“When we sat down at the start of the year, we talked about potentially getting our hands on some silverware. You look at the FAI Cup and the All-Island Cup and there’s definitely opportunities for clubs in those.

“Listen, we’ve done everything we needed to do in the games so far. They’ve worked incredibly hard to get to the point they’re at.

“It’s a big occasion for the club. We just want to go there and represent them as well as we can and hopefully make our way to a final.”