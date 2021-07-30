Membership : Access or Sign Up
Trent Alexander-Arnold admits it was a ‘no-brainer’ to pen new Liverpool deal

The defender has signed a long-term contract extension at Anfield.

By Press Association Friday 30 Jul 2021, 6:26 PM
Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool in the closing game of last season.
Image: PA
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER TRENT Alexander-Arnold admits it was a “no-brainer” to sign a contract extension at the club.

The PA news agency understands the England international and Reds academy graduate has committed to a new four-year deal.

He has already won the Champions League, Premier League and Fifa Club World Cup and the 22-year-old said he was “living the dream”.

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“The state the club is in and where I’m at in my career is always a good option for me.

“To extend and make sure I’m here longer is always a good thing. I’m made up.

“It’s the only club I’ve ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

“It’s a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here.

“It’s not too often (I think about it) but I think I’ve achieved so much, I’ve achieved so many dreams and goals that I never actually thought I would. I live the dream every day really.

“Being able to represent the club and to be in and around names and players, and obviously managers and staff, that are world class every day is a privilege for me and I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

Press Association

