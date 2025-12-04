Real Madrid's Alexander-Arnold out for two months with thigh injury

England full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has suffered a thigh injury, his club Real Madrid said on Thursday, with Spanish media speculating that he faces two months out.

The former Liverpool right-back set up Real’s opening goal in a 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday — his first La Liga assist — but then left the field in the second half with an injury.

Madrid said in a statement that following tests, Alexander-Arnold had been diagnosed with “a muscle injury to the front of the thigh” on his left leg.

Daily newspaper Marca said that the 27-year-old would miss at least two months of the season due to his injury. Marca said he would miss at least 10 matches, including Champions League clashes with Manchester City, Monaco and Benfica, who are coached by Real’s former boss Jose Mourinho.

It is the second injury that Alexander-Arnold has suffered this season, having picked up a hamstring problem earlier in the campaign.

His unavailability is a blow to Madrid, who have a shortage of right-backs with Dani Carvajal also injured and not expected to return for another month.

