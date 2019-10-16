This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold enters Guinness World Records

The England international has been included for a record-breaking number of assists in a Premier League season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 12:18 PM
1 hour ago 5,394 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4853733
Holding his certificate and a copy of the 2020 edition of the book.
Image: GuinnessWorldRecords.com
Holding his certificate and a copy of the 2020 edition of the book.
Holding his certificate and a copy of the 2020 edition of the book.
Image: GuinnessWorldRecords.com

LIVERPOOL FULL-BACK Trent Alexander-Arnold has officially entered the Guinness World Record book for his haul of 12 assists in the Premier League last season.

The 21-year-old became an undisputed starter at right-back in the 2018-19 campaign, featuring 29 times as the Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Alexander-Arnold’s performances earned him a place in the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year and he has also become a regular at international level for England.

His effectiveness in the final third has drawn most acclaim and his remarkable haul of 12 assists is a new record for a defender in the Premier League, going one better than his team-mate Andy Robertson, who managed 11 in the same season.

Alexander-Arnold, who also shone in Europe to help Liverpool win the Champions League, described it as “an unbelievably proud moment” to have surpassed the record previously held jointly by Everton duo Andy Hinchcliffe (1994-95) and Leighton Baines (2010-11).

“He [Robertson] probably thought he had the competition wrapped up! Near the end of the season we both hit really good form, we were both getting lots of assists and it was good to help the team in those games that we needed to win,” Alexander-Arnold said after being presented with his accolade.

It’s an honour. I’ve always wanted to go forward and help the team to create as many chances as possible.

“It’s obviously down to the lads to put the ball into the back of the net, because football is a team game and without them this record wouldn’t be possible. “It’s an unbelievably proud moment for me and my family, and something I hope will stand for a few years.”

Source: Guinness World Records/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie