Former Shamrock Rovers favourite Trevor Clarke joins Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers

Trevor Clarke warming up for former club Rotherham.

JOEY BARTON’S BRISTOL Rovers have confirmed the signing of former Shamrock Rovers star Trevor Clarke from Rotherham.

The 23-year-old has arrived on a one-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the English League Two club confirmed.

Dubliner Clarke made over 80 appearances across four years for Shamrock Rovers, establishing himself as a fan favourite at Tallaght Stadium and winning the PFAI Young Player of the Year award in 2017.

He joined Rotherham in July 2019, scoring on his debut in a 3-2 Papa John’s Trophy win over Doncaster.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international made nine appearances in the Championship for Rotherham last season.

“We are delighted to secure the services of Trevor,” said Bristol Rovers boss Barton. “It’s important to recruit players on ability and character and he’s a great addition in both areas.

“His legs and high energy will be vital to our team and it’s a bonus that he joins us early in pre-season so he can quickly get acquainted with us, what we are trying to do, and get to know his new team-mates ahead of the new campaign.”