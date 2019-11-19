This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Troy Parrott set to boost Ireland U21 hopes against Sweden tonight

The teenage sensation will bolster Stephen Kenny’s attack at Tallaght Stadium.

By David Sneyd Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 2:26 PM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TROY PARROTT IS in line to lead the attack for the Republic of Ireland U21s in their vital Euro 2021 qualifier with Sweden tonight.

The Dubliner has linked up with Stephen Kenny’s squad this morning after being an unused substitute for the senior side’s 1-1 draw against Denmark at Aviva Stadium last night.

Parrott’s return is a huge boost for Kenny’s side as it was the 17-year-old who inspired the recent 3-1 win away to the Swedes, when he netted twice after being sprung from the bench.

Ireland are currently top of Group 1 and victory at Tallaght Stadium tonight (kick off 8pm) will keep their noses in front of Italy in second spot.

