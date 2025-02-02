Parrott scores again in AZ win, Inter snatch late derby draw

TROY PARROTT SCORED his 14th goal of the season for AZ Alkmaar earlier today, converting a penalty in a 2-0 win over Willem II.

Parrott’s first-half penalty laid the foundation of a victory that lifts AZ to fourth in the Dutch top flight, a point ahead of Feyenoord, who have a game in hand.

In France, Andrew Omobamidele made his full debut for Strasbourg in their Ligue Un defeat to Rennes. Omobamidele played all 90 minutes in a game settled by Ludovic Blas’ goal a minute from the end of normal time. It is a vital win for Rennes, as it lifts them out of the drop zone at the end of a week in which they sacked manager Jorge Sampaoli.

Also in the French top flight, Irish underage international John Patrick Finn started for Reims in their 2-1 loss to Nantes. Finn was granted a VAR reprieve in the game, as the video assistant correctly intervened to overturn the referee’s first-half decision to award a penalty and red card against Finn for a challenge in the penalty area.

PSG have a commanding, 10-point lead at the top of the table, but Marseille remained second thanks to a 3-2 win over Lyon in Sunday’s late game.

In Italy, Inter Milan snatched a last-gasp 1-1 derby draw with AC Milan on Sunday after Stefan de Vrij rammed home a stoppage-time equaliser to save the Serie A champions from an undeserved defeat.

De Vrij forced home Nicola Zalewski’s knock-down in the third minute of added time just as it looked like Tijjani Reijnders’ opener on the stroke of half-time would be enough for Milan.

In the late game, Napoli missed the chance to extend their lead at the top over Inter, as they were held to a late, 1-1 draw away to Roma. Leonardo Spinazzola gave Napoli a first half-lead against his former side, but Angelino denied Antonio Conte’s side victory with an equaliser in stoppage time.

On Thursday Inter will have a chance to go top on goal difference, as they will complete their away fixture at Fiorentina which was stopped in December following Viola midfielder Edoardo Bove’s on-pitch collapse.

In Spain, Robert Lewandowski’s second-half strike helped Barcelona beat Alaves 1-0 on Sunday to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid down to four points.

The Catalans, third, capitalised with a narrow victory after the champions slipped up across town at Espanyol on Saturday.

Barcelona trail second place Atletico by three points before the Rojiblancos face Real Madrid in a tasty derby clash next weekend, which could allow Hansi Flick’s side to make up more ground.

Lewandowski netted from a Lamine Yamal cross to settle a hard-fought match in which Alaves largely frustrated the hosts.

Finally in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 3-1 on Sunday to move within six points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, with Victor Boniface scoring a goal just days after his move to Saudi Arabia collapsed.

With reporting by – © AFP 2025