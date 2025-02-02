Parrott scores again in AZ win, Inter snatch late derby draw

TROY PARROTT SCORED his 14th goal of the season for AZ Alkmaar earlier today, converting a penalty in a 2-0 win over Willem II.
Parrott’s first-half penalty laid the foundation of a victory that lifts AZ to fourth in the Dutch top flight, a point ahead of Feyenoord, who have a game in hand.
In France, Andrew Omobamidele made his full debut for Strasbourg in their Ligue Un defeat to Rennes. Omobamidele played all 90 minutes in a game settled by Ludovic Blas’ goal a minute from the end of normal time. It is a vital win for Rennes, as it lifts them out of the drop zone at the end of a week in which they sacked manager Jorge Sampaoli.
Also in the French top flight, Irish underage international John Patrick Finn started for Reims in their 2-1 loss to Nantes. Finn was granted a VAR reprieve in the game, as the video assistant correctly intervened to overturn the referee’s first-half decision to award a penalty and red card against Finn for a challenge in the penalty area.
PSG have a commanding, 10-point lead at the top of the table, but Marseille remained second thanks to a 3-2 win over Lyon in Sunday’s late game.
In Italy, Inter Milan snatched a last-gasp 1-1 derby draw with AC Milan on Sunday after Stefan de Vrij rammed home a stoppage-time equaliser to save the Serie A champions from an undeserved defeat.
De Vrij forced home Nicola Zalewski’s knock-down in the third minute of added time just as it looked like Tijjani Reijnders’ opener on the stroke of half-time would be enough for Milan.
In the late game, Napoli missed the chance to extend their lead at the top over Inter, as they were held to a late, 1-1 draw away to Roma. Leonardo Spinazzola gave Napoli a first half-lead against his former side, but Angelino denied Antonio Conte’s side victory with an equaliser in stoppage time.
Advertisement
On Thursday Inter will have a chance to go top on goal difference, as they will complete their away fixture at Fiorentina which was stopped in December following Viola midfielder Edoardo Bove’s on-pitch collapse.
In Spain, Robert Lewandowski’s second-half strike helped Barcelona beat Alaves 1-0 on Sunday to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid down to four points.
The Catalans, third, capitalised with a narrow victory after the champions slipped up across town at Espanyol on Saturday.
Barcelona trail second place Atletico by three points before the Rojiblancos face Real Madrid in a tasty derby clash next weekend, which could allow Hansi Flick’s side to make up more ground.
Lewandowski netted from a Lamine Yamal cross to settle a hard-fought match in which Alaves largely frustrated the hosts.
Finally in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 3-1 on Sunday to move within six points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, with Victor Boniface scoring a goal just days after his move to Saudi Arabia collapsed.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Parrott scores again in AZ win, Inter snatch late derby draw
TROY PARROTT SCORED his 14th goal of the season for AZ Alkmaar earlier today, converting a penalty in a 2-0 win over Willem II.
Parrott’s first-half penalty laid the foundation of a victory that lifts AZ to fourth in the Dutch top flight, a point ahead of Feyenoord, who have a game in hand.
In France, Andrew Omobamidele made his full debut for Strasbourg in their Ligue Un defeat to Rennes. Omobamidele played all 90 minutes in a game settled by Ludovic Blas’ goal a minute from the end of normal time. It is a vital win for Rennes, as it lifts them out of the drop zone at the end of a week in which they sacked manager Jorge Sampaoli.
Also in the French top flight, Irish underage international John Patrick Finn started for Reims in their 2-1 loss to Nantes. Finn was granted a VAR reprieve in the game, as the video assistant correctly intervened to overturn the referee’s first-half decision to award a penalty and red card against Finn for a challenge in the penalty area.
PSG have a commanding, 10-point lead at the top of the table, but Marseille remained second thanks to a 3-2 win over Lyon in Sunday’s late game.
In Italy, Inter Milan snatched a last-gasp 1-1 derby draw with AC Milan on Sunday after Stefan de Vrij rammed home a stoppage-time equaliser to save the Serie A champions from an undeserved defeat.
De Vrij forced home Nicola Zalewski’s knock-down in the third minute of added time just as it looked like Tijjani Reijnders’ opener on the stroke of half-time would be enough for Milan.
In the late game, Napoli missed the chance to extend their lead at the top over Inter, as they were held to a late, 1-1 draw away to Roma. Leonardo Spinazzola gave Napoli a first half-lead against his former side, but Angelino denied Antonio Conte’s side victory with an equaliser in stoppage time.
On Thursday Inter will have a chance to go top on goal difference, as they will complete their away fixture at Fiorentina which was stopped in December following Viola midfielder Edoardo Bove’s on-pitch collapse.
In Spain, Robert Lewandowski’s second-half strike helped Barcelona beat Alaves 1-0 on Sunday to cut the gap on La Liga leaders Real Madrid down to four points.
The Catalans, third, capitalised with a narrow victory after the champions slipped up across town at Espanyol on Saturday.
Barcelona trail second place Atletico by three points before the Rojiblancos face Real Madrid in a tasty derby clash next weekend, which could allow Hansi Flick’s side to make up more ground.
Lewandowski netted from a Lamine Yamal cross to settle a hard-fought match in which Alaves largely frustrated the hosts.
Finally in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 3-1 on Sunday to move within six points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, with Victor Boniface scoring a goal just days after his move to Saudi Arabia collapsed.
With reporting by – © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Barcelona Bayer Leverkusen Flying High Inter Milan Soccer Troy Parrott