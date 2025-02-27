Advertisement
Troy Parrott pictured competing during the game. Alamy Stock Photo
Penalty miss proves immaterial as Troy Parrott and AZ reach Dutch Cup final

The Irish international has had a superb season in the Netherlands.
10.25pm, 27 Feb 2025

IT WAS a night to remember for Troy Parrott and his AZ Alkmaar teammates as they reached the Dutch Cup final.

The Irish international missed a penalty in the shootout against Eredivisie strugglers Heracles, but it proved immaterial, as his side prevailed 4-3 on spot kicks.

Parrott started the game, which finished 2-2 in normal time.

Ernest Poku gave AZ a 12th-minute lead but their opponents responded shortly thereafter through Damon Mirani.

Mayckel Lahdo restored the visitors’ advantage just before the half-hour mark, but Israel international Suf Podgoreanu equalised with 10 minutes remaining.

With no additional goals in extra-time, the match went to penalties and AZ got over the line, setting up a place in the final on 21 April against Go Ahead Eagles, who are seven points adrift of their fourth-place rivals in the Eredivisie.

It has been an excellent season for Parrott individually.

The Dubliner has scored 16 goals from 34 appearances since signing from Tottenham in the summer.

The striker has also helped AZ reach the Europa League round of 16, where they will face Spurs over two legs on 6 and 13 March.

