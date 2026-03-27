'Stick with us,' Troy Parrott tells Irish fans in emotional post-match interview

AN EMOTIONAL TROY Parrott urged Ireland’s fans to “stick with us” as the World Cup qualification campaign came to a cruel end in Prague.

Parrott held his nerve from the spot to score the opening goal in a 2-2 draw with Czechia, and again in the penalty shootout, but it was the hosts who progressed to a play-off decider against Denmark next week.

Around 3,000 Irish fans were estimated to be in the Fortuna Arena on Thursday evening — three times the official ticket allocation — on a week when the Boys in Green’s travelling support took over the Czech capital.

“We felt it, we felt it all week,” Parrott told RTÉ in the immediate aftermath.

“We knew how much this meant to everyone, so I’m just really, really gutted that we couldn’t do it for everyone that has supported us: all of the Irish that are here, all of the Irish that are back home that’s been supporting us, thank you.

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“Stick with us. It’s times like this where I’m so, so happy where I come from.”

'I'm really gutted we couldn't do it for everyone'



Troy Parrott speaks about the pride he has in his team mates and the fans after defeat to Czechia



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Parrott stepped up to take Ireland’s opening penalty in the shootout, slotting past keeper Matej Kovar, but team-mates Finn Azaz and Alan Browne missed decisive kicks as Czechia progressed.

“It really takes a lot of nerve to step up there and take a peno, so for sure there’ll be no blame from me on my team-mates,” he said. “I respect them even more for stepping up in that situation and taking a penalty.

“They didn’t have to, they could have said no, they could have said they didn’t want to take it.

“I’m proud of the team that I’m a part of, and I’m proud of every Irish person that supported us today as well.”