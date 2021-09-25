In-form Troy Parrott the matchwinner for MK Dons

Troy Parrott scoring the only game of the game today.

IRELAND STRIKER Troy Parrott scored the goal for MK Dons in their 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers today.

The on-loan Tottenham man converted a penalty, having won the spot kick himself.

Milton Keynes remain fourth in League One and are unbeaten in eight games.

Meanwhile in the Championship, Bournemouth climbed to the top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Luton as the Cherries continued their unbeaten start to the season.

- additional reporting PA