Saturday 25 September 2021
In-form Troy Parrott the matchwinner for MK Dons

The Dubliner was on the mark from the spot.

By The42 Team Saturday 25 Sep 2021, 6:36 PM
Troy Parrott scoring the only game of the game today.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND STRIKER Troy Parrott scored the goal for MK Dons in their 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers today.

The on-loan Tottenham man converted a penalty, having won the spot kick himself. 

Milton Keynes remain fourth in League One and are unbeaten in eight games. 

Meanwhile in the Championship, Bournemouth climbed to the top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Luton as the Cherries continued their unbeaten start to the season.

- additional reporting PA 

