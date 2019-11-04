This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
17-year-old Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott to be included in Ireland squad for vital Denmark clash

The highly rated teen could make his debut before then in the friendly with New Zealand.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 4 Nov 2019, 6:58 PM
39 minutes ago 1,187 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4878886
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Troy Parrott (file pic).
Image: Oryk HAIST/SVEN SIMON

17-YEAR-OLD Tottenham striker Troy Parrott will be included in the final squad for upcoming Ireland matches with New Zealand and Denmark, Mick McCarthy has confirmed.

The Dubliner is considered one of Irish football’s most highly rated youngsters, and he appeared on the bench for Tottenham in the Premier League for the first time this weekend, while he made his senior debut in the League Cup back in September.

“I will announce the final squad for the friendly with New Zealand and the European Championship qualifier with Denmark on Thursday but I can confirm that Troy will be on the list,” McCarthy told FAI.ie.

“I spoke to Stephen Kenny at our monthly manager’s meeting in Abbotstown on Monday and told him that Troy and Aaron Connolly will be with the senior squad next week.

“Stephen will also announce his squad this week for the Under-21 games against Armenia and Sweden so it was important to let him know what I am doing ahead of that.

Troy has been pushing for this step-up for some time now and I look forward to seeing him on the training ground ahead of the New Zealand game. I hope he pushes me to include him in that game.”

McCarthy added that senior players Glenn Whelan, Darren Randolph and Matt Doherty were all “confident” they would recover from injury in time for the Denmark game.

“Glenn felt a twinge in his hamstring but he expects to be fine and available to link up with the squad on Sunday as planned.

“Matt has told me the decision to take him off against Arsenal was a precaution more than anything else while Darren continues to make progress with his thigh strain and expects to be available. As a result, I will name Kieran O’Hara and Mark Travers alongside Darren on Thursday and Caoimhin Kelleher will be available to Stephen for his squad.

“John Egan had an issue with illness on Saturday as Sheffield United beat Burnley 3-0. Terry Connor was at that game with so many of our players involved and John insists he will be ok as well.

The good news from that match is that Jeff Hendrick and Enda Stevens played the full game while Terry was really impressed with David McGoldrick who was one of United’s star players again after his return from injury.

“Robbie Brady got another half an hour under his belt as well which is a real bonus so close to naming the final squad for the New Zealand and Denmark games.”

McCarthy also reserved praise for defender Ciaran Clark, who has returned to the Newcastle starting XI of late and scored in their 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday, in addition to paying tribute to the participants in the men’s and women’s FAI Cup finals, which the manager attended on Sunday.

“I enjoyed everything about Sunday’s Cup Finals day at the Aviva. The Women’s Final featured some cracking goals from both Wexford and Peamount and the atmosphere on the day was very special.

“Jack [Byrne] was at the heart of the Rovers midfield all afternoon and gave me plenty of food for thought as I prepare to cut the provisional squad down in size.

“Ciaran Clark did his chances no harm as well on Saturday. His goal was one of the highlights for Newcastle but he played well throughout the game and looked settled in their defence.”

Meanwhile, assistant boss Connor watched Josh Cullen, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire in action, as Preston beat Charlton 1-0 to go top of the Championship.

Ireland face New Zealand in a friendly on 14 November, before hosting Denmark four days later, as the Boys in Green search for a win that would secure their spot at Euro 2020.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

