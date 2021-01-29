Here's your TV guide for this weekend of sport

There's plenty of golf, AFLW and football on the menu this weekend.

There's plenty of golf, AFLW and football on the menu this weekend.

LOCKDOWN 3.0 MAY be getting harder by the day, but live sport on TV is helping us through.

Another busy weekend lies ahead between Premier League and other European football, Pro14, golf and AFLW.

Here’s the main action that is in store.

Friday

12.30am: There’s live NBA to watch on Sky Sports Arena as the Houston Rockets face the Portland Trail Blazers, while there’s no shortage of hockey action overnight on Premier Sports 1.

2am: Australian Racing Live is on Sky Sports Racing, as it will be in the early hours all weekend. On the same channel, there’s Raceday Live from Doncaster at 12pm Stateside racing on Friday evening.

5am: Sky Sports Main Event provides coverage of day four of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa.

7.30am: There’s live European Tour on Sky Sports Golf, following the action on day two of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

8am: Some Irish interest in the A-League action on BT Sport 2 as Roy O’Donovan’s Newcastle Jets face Western Sydney.

1pm: Sky’s cricket coverage continues on Sky Sports Cricket with Live Abu Dhabi T10.

5pm: You can keep up to date with day two of the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour on Sky Sports Golf.

Rory McIlroy is playing at the Farmers Insurance Open. Source: Gregory Bull

7pm: Bristol Bears and Bath go head-to-head in the English Premiership on BT Sport 1, and if you hit the red button on BBC you’ll find live coverage of the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour from Germany.

7.15pm: Over to the Bundesliga ahead of another busy weekend, Stuttgart and Mainz do battle with the action live on BT Sport Extra.

8pm: And across Europe, Lyon and Bordeaux face off in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3.

7.30pm: Closer to home, Reading welcome Bournemouth to the Madejski Stadium in Friday night action from the English Championship. It’s live on Sky Main Event and Football.

7.40pm: It’s Torino v Fiorentina in Serie A on Premier Sports.

8pm: Real Valladolid and CS Huesca play on LaLiga TV.

10.30pm: Sky Main Event’s coverage of the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour continues, with earlier showings from 8pm on Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

12.30am: More NBA action on Sky Sports Main Event, and Arena, as the New Orleans Pelicans meet the Milwaukee Bucks.

1am: There’s Live WWE on BT Sport 1 if you’re that way inclined, while the Badminton World Finals are on BT Sport ESPN at 3am.

5am: More for the night owls/early risers as Sky Sports Main Event, and Cricket, broadcasts Day five of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.

8.30am: Live European Tour Golf coverage continues from Dubai on Sky Sports Golf.

12pm: The Championship’s weekend programme resumes on Sky Sports Main Event, and Football, with Norwich and Middlesborough going head-to-head.

Seamus Coleman could be in action for Everton. Source: PA

12.30: And Everton and Newcastle kick off the weekend’s Premier League action on BT Sport 1.

1pm: SD Eibar v Sevilla lock horns on La Liga TV (coverage begins at 12pm), with Live Abu Dhabi T10 on Sky Sports at the same time.

1.45pm: Athletics fans, head to BBC One for highlights of the 2021 World Athletics Indoor Tour, if you missed the red button offer on Friday night.

1.55pm: Premier Sports 2 has the Serie A clash of Bologna and AC Milan.

2.30pm: If you’re looking for more English Premiership action, Gloucester and Northampton Saints battle it out on BT Sport 2.

2.45pm: Sky Sports Football is showing the Championship meeting of Huddersfield and Stoke.

3pm: Plenty happening at 3pm on Saturday. You have your Premier League 3pm kick-offs: Crystal Palace v Wolves live on Sky Sports Premier League, Man City v Sheffield live on Sky Sports Main Event and West Brom v Fulham live on BBC One and Premier Sports 1. Then on La Liga TV, it’s Real Madrid v Levante, which is followed by the meetings of Valencia and Elche at 5.30pm, and Villarreal and Real Sociedad at 8pm.

5pm: Irish rugby fans will be keeping a close eye on the Pro14 meeting of Benetton and Munster. It’s live on eir sport 1 [from 4.30pm] and Premier Sports 1, with deferred coverage on TG4 at 9.3opm. Meanwhile, Sampdoria and Juventus face off in Serie A, with Premier Sports 2 providing all the action.

5.10pm: Excitement is well and truly building for this one as TG4′s AFLW coverage kicks off. The Irish language broadcaster will have full deferred coverage from Saturday’s round one meeting of West Coast Eagles and Adelaide Crows, where four Irish players could be involved. Remember, all matches are also available to watch on the AFLW app.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Irish athleisure brand Gym+Coffee is sponsoring the AFLW 2021 season broadcast on TG4, having welcomed Aisling McCarthy as an ambassador. Source: Gym+Coffee.

5.15pm: It’s Bundesliga time with RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen’s meeting available to watch on BT Sport.

5.30: A big Saturday Night Football clash in the Premier League between Arsenal and Manchester United on Sky Sports Main Event. LaLiga TV show Valencia and Elche at the same time.

6pm: Live PGA Tour Golf continues on Sky.

7.30pm: Another one for the Irish rugby fans as Leinster visit Scarlets. TG4 provide live coverage [KO 7.35pm], as do eir sport 1 [starting at 7pm] and Premier Sports 1.

7.40pm: Another Serie A match on Premier Sports 2, this time it’s Inter Milan and Benevento doing battle in Italy.

7.45pm: And moments later in France it’s the turn of Marseille and Rennes in Ligue 1. It’s on BT Sport 2.

8pm: A busy Saturday of football comes to a close with the Premier League clash of Southampton and Aston Villa, shown on Sky Sports Main event, and don’t forget, LaLiga TV is showing the Villarreal and Real Sociedad game.

Sunday

1.30am: The Lakers face Boston as Live NBA returns on Sky Sports Main Event, and Arena, while there’s more NHL on Premier Sports 1.

9am: You can follow the final day of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on Sky Sports Main Event.

11.25am: Sunday’s Serie A offerings get underway on Premier Sports 1, with Spezia and Udinese facing off.

11.30: Chelsea and Burnley’s Premier League fixture is on BT Sport 1, with Live Abu Dhabi T10 starting on Sky around the same time.

12pm: Switch to BT Sport 3 for the Ligue 1 clash of Nice and Saint-Etienne.

Leinster and Munster are both in action on Saturday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

1pm: Or to LaLiga TV for Getafe CF v Deportivo Alaves at 3.15pm, followed by Cadiz CF v Atletico Madrid at 5.30pm and Granada CF v Celta de Vigo in the late kick-off.

1.55pm: Or maybe even Premier Sports 1 for the Serie A meeting of Atlanta and Lazio.

2pm: Super Sunday on Sky Sports Main Event kicks off with Leicester and Leeds.

2pm: In Ligue 1 on BT Sport 3, Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain meet, while Wasps and Harlequins go toe-to-toe in the Premiership on BT Sport 1

2pm: More Serie A on Premier Sports 2, this time it’s Cagliari v Sassuolo.

2.15pm: Women’s Super League action on BT Sport 1 as Everton host Manchester United.

2.30pm: There’s Bundesliga action on BT Sport ESPN, as Cologne and Arminia Bielefeld face off.

4pm: Lille and Dijon go head-to-head in Ligue 1, with coverage on BT Sport 3.

4.30pm: The next Super Sunday installment on Sky Sports Main Event is West Ham v Liverpool, while AZ Alkmaar and Ajax do battle in the Eredividie on Premier Sports 2.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Source: PA

4.45pm: BT Sport 1′s Bundesliga viewing is the meeting of Wolfsburg and Freiburg, while the Serie A clash of Napoli and Parma is on Premier Sports 1 15 minutes later.

6pm: Sunday evening NBA as the LA Clippers and New York face off on Sky Sports Arena, while the Farmers Insurance Open comes to a close on Sky Sports Golf. There’s NHL on BT Sport 2 at the same time as New Jersey face Buffalo.

7pm: The curtain comes down on the weekend’s programme of Premier League fixtures as Brighton and Tottenham battle it out on Sky Sports Main Event.

7.30pm: Barcelona face Athletic club, with coverage on LaLiga TV and Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Nantes host Monaco in Ligue 1 on BT Sport 1, while the Serie A meeting of Roma and Verona is on Premier Sports 2 at the same time.

10pm: There’s Live EA Pro Bowl on Sky Sports NFL if that tickles your fancy, and Premier Sports 1 is showing more NHL.