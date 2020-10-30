Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

Tipperary, Ireland, Dublin and Man United fans will all be tuning in.

Tipperary, Ireland, Dublin and Man United fans will all be tuning in.

WE ARE ALL back in lockdown but the early reports indicate that it’s at least proving a bit more palatable for sports fans than the original last spring.

Live sport is unsurprisingly proving a bigger hit than watching old games dusted down from the archives

And there’s plenty to get stuck into this weekend, here’s the main action in store if you’re spending the next few days on the couch.

Friday

7.30pm: It’s the start of the All-Ireland Ladies SFC, an all-Ulster clash live on TG4 from Cavan as Armagh take on Tyrone.

7.45pm: Championship leaders Reading take on Coventry City on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm: Wolves play Crystal Palace in the Premier League, live on BT Sport Box Office.

Saturday

8.45am: An early morning rugby battle to start the viewing off with Australia against New Zealand in the third match in the Bledisloe Cup.

12.30pm: Sheffield United take on Man City on BT Sport 1 in the day’s first Premier League game.

1.15pm: Your live GAA championship day begins on Sky Sports from Ulster, Monaghan taking on Cavan in Clones.

2.15pm: The first Six Nations showdown of the day pits Wales against Scotland on Virgin Media 1 and BBC 1.

3pm: TG4′s first live ladies football game of the day is from the Gaelic Grounds with Tipperary taking on Galway.

At the same time there’s Premier League action on BT Sport Box Office, Burnley playing Chelsea.

3.30pm: Sky Sports have the Munster hurling showdown from Thurles, Cork play Waterford.

Cork hurler Patrick Horgan. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

3.45pm: The Leinster hurling coverage is on GAA GO, Kilkenny going up against Dublin.

4.45pm: The second of the day’s Six Nations games is Italy against England, check it out on Virgin Media One and ITV.

5pm: The second live ladies football game of the day on TG4 involves current title holders Dublin playing Donegal in Cavan.

5.30pm: Liverpool face West Ham in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event or if you want Bundesliga action it’s Borussia Monchengladbach against RB Leipzig on BT Sport 2.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. Source: PA

6.15pm: RTÉ have the second Leinster hurling semi-final from Croke Park, reigning champions Wexford playing Galway.

7pm: The Munster senior football opener sees Waterford play Limerick in the Fraher Field with GAA GO covering it.

8.05pm: It’s the big one in the Six Nations as Ireland’s hopes rest on their trip to Paris to take on France. Virgin Media One and BBC One have all the action.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Sunday

12pm: Early soccer action with Aston Villa v Southampton in the Sky Sports Box Office in the Premier League and Rangers v Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports Main Event.

12.10pm: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is live from Italy on Sky Sports F1.

1pm: The opening GAA senior football championship game of the day is from Munster, Tipperary taking on Clare in Semple Stadium on GAA GO.

1.15pm: Mayo’s Connacht adventure begins on RTÉ Now as they face Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.

1.30pm: The big Ulster match of the day is on RTÉ 2 and BBC Northern Ireland, Donegal playing Tyrone in a knockout clash.

Donegal's Ryan McHugh and Tyrone's Conor McKenna. Source: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

There are three Leinster first round matches all on at the same time on the GAA GO service – Louth v Longford, Offaly v Carlow and Wexford v Wicklow.

2pm: Munster are away to the Dragons in the Guinness Pro14 with TG4 and Eir Sport covering it.

On Sky Sports Main Event it’s Newcastle United against Everton in the Premier League.

2.30pm: It’s Celtic against Aberdeen in the second of the Scottish Cup semi-final on Premier Sports 1 and the Women’s FA Cup final sees Everton take on Man City on BBC One.

4pm: Hurling is the live focus on RTÉ 2 with All-Ireland champions Tipperary playing Munster champions Limerick in a provincial semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

At the same time in Ulster there’s coverage on BBC Northern Ireland as Derry play Armagh in Celtic Park.

4.30pm: On Sky Sports Main Event it’s Man United against Arsenal in the Premier League.

TG4 have the Guinness Pro14 game with Connacht going up against Bentton Treviso.

5.45pm: It’s St Pat’s against Dundalk in the first Premier Division game on the WATCH LOI streaming service.

The Dundalk team before Thursday night's game againt Arsenal. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

6pm: Sky Sports first NFL game of the evening is the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Baltimore Ravens.

7.15pm: Sky Sports Box Office have Spurs against Brighton in the last Premier League clash of the weekend.

7.45pm: Champions Shamrock Rovers take on Finn Harps in the second of the Premier Division game of the day, again on WATCH LOI.

9.25pm: The second NFL offering of the day sees the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks on Sky Sports.

Pragmatists Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join the deludedly optimistic Gavan Casey to look ahead to the big one in Paris

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud