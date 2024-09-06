Advertisement
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy this weekend.
7.30am, 6 Sep 2024
807

Friday

  • 8.05am: Bay of Plenty v Manawatu, Bunnings NPC Rugby – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 8.30am: Paris Paralympics 2024 – RTÉ 2.
  • 10.40am: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, AFL play-offs – TNT Sports 1.
  • 11am: England v Sri Lanka, Cricket Test Match Day 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11am: Cycling, Tour of Britain Stage 4 – ITV4.
  • 12pm: Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters – Eurosport 2.
  • 12.30pm: Paris Paralympics 2024 – RTÉ 2.
  • 12.30pm: Golf, Omega European Masters, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 1.30pm: Cycling, La Vuelta a Espana, Stage 19 – Eurosport 1.
  • 2pm: Griquas v Western Province, Currie Cup Rugby – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 4pm: Golden Lions v Griffons, Currie Cup Rugby – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 6.30pm: Tennis, US Open Women’s doubles final – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7pm: Paris Paralympics 2024 – RTÉ 2.
  • 7pm: Boxing, Sam Noakes v Gianluca Ceglia – TNT Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Bohemians v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: UCD v Cork City; Athlone Town v Finn Harps; Cobh Ramblers v Wexford; Treaty United v Kerry; Longford Town v Bray Wanderers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: France v Italy, Uefa Nations League – Virgin Media Two.
  • 8pm: Tennis, US Open Men’s semi-finals – Sky Sports Tennis.

Saturday

  • 12am: Tennis, US Open Men’s semi-finals – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 1.15am: NFL, Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6.20am: Sydney Swans v GWS Giants, AFL play-offs – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8.30am: Paris Paralympics 2024 – RTÉ 2.
  • 10.30am: Brisbane Lions v Carlton, AFL play-offs – TNT Sports 4.
  • 11am: Cycling, Tour of Britain Stage 5 – ITV4.
  • 11am: England v Sri Lanka, Cricket Test Match Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11.05am: Japan v USA, Pacific Nations Cup – TNT Sports 1.
  • 11.30am: Cycling, La Vuelta a Espana, Stage 20 – Eurosport 1.
  • 11.30am: Golf, Omega European Masters, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12.30pm: Pumas v Cheetahs, Currie Cup rugby – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Haydock – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 1.30pm: Bayonne v Perpignan, French Top 14 rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 2pm: Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians; Shelbourne v Treaty United; Sligo Rovers v DLR Waves; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV…(Athlone Town v Cork City, 7.30pm).
  • 3.30pm: England v France, Women’s International Rugby – BBC One.
  • 4pm: South Africa v New Zealand, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 5pm: Ireland v England, Uefa Nations League – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
  • 5.15pm: AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.
  • 6pm: Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters – Eurosport 2.
  • 7pm: Tennis, US Open Men’s Doubles final – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.35pm: Wexford FC v Galway United, WNL Premier Division – TG4.
  • 7.45pm: Greece v Finland, Uefa Nations League – Virgin Media Two.
  • 7.50pm: Paris Paralympics 2024 – RTÉ 2.
  • 8pm: Argentina v Australia, Rugby Championship – Sky Sports +.
  • 8.05pm: Bordeaux-Begles v Stade Francais, French Top 14 rugby – Premier Sports 1. 
  • 9pm: Tennis, US Open Women’s final – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10pm: Uefa Nations League highlights – Virgin Media Two.

Sunday

  • 12am: UFC Fight Night, Gilbert Burns v Sean Brady – TNT Sports 1.
  • 9.20am: Paris Paralympics 2024 – RTÉ 2.
  • 11am: England v Sri Lanka, Cricket Test Match Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11am: Cycling, Tour of Britain Stage 6 – ITV4.
  • 11.30am: Golf, Omega European Masters, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12.20pm: AFLW deferred coverage – TG4.
  • 12.35pm: Paris Paralympics 2024 – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Sharks v Blue Bulls, Currie Cup rugby – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 2.15pm: Raheny v Castleknock, Dublin senior football championship – TG4.
  • 3.30pm: Cycling, La Vuelta a Espana, Stage 21 – Eurosport 1.
  • 4pm: Midleton v Erins Own, Cork premier senior hurling championship – TG4.
  • 4pm: La Rochelle v Toulon, French Top 14 rugby – Premier Sports 1. 
  • 5pm: Bulgaria v Northern Ireland, Uefa Nations League – Virgin Media Two.
  • 6pm: NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons – Sky Sports Action.
  • 7pm: Paris Paralympics 2024 closing ceremony – RTÉ 2.
  • 7pm: Tennis, US Open Men’s final – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Portugal v Scotland, Uefa Nations League – Virgin Media Two and ITV4.
  • 10pm: Uefa Nations League Highlights – Virgin Media Two.

