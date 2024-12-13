Advertisement
Colin Currie, Tadgh Beirne, and Rasmus Hojlund. INPHO-Alamy.
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.
12.51pm, 13 Dec 2024
0

 

Friday

  • 12pm: Snooker Scottish Open – Eurosport 1…(Later at 7pm).
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Cheltenham and Bangor – ITV1.
  • 4pm: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Twenty20 International – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: Golf, LPGA Grant Thornton Invitational – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 8pm: Castres v Munster, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Sale Sharks v Racing 92, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 8pm: Derby County v Portsmouth, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10pm: Cricket, New Zealand v England, Test Match Day 1 – TNT Sports 1.

Saturday

  • 12am: NBA, Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers – TNT Sports 4.
  • 12.20am: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 1 – TNT Sports 3.
  • 2.30am: NBA, Utah Jazz v Phoenix Suns – TNT Sports 4.
  • 9.30am: Golf, Alfred Dunhill Championship, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12.30pm: Preston v Leeds United, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: Snooker Scottish Open – Eurosport 1…(Later at 7pm).
  • 1pm: Bulls v Northampton, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Cheltenham and Doncaster – ITV1.
  • 3pm: Liverpool v Fulham Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Annaghdown (Galway) v Bennekerry/Tinryland (Carlow), All-Ireland intermediate club ladies football final – TG4.
  • 3.15pm: Ulster v Bordeaux-Begles, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 4pm: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Twenty20 International – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 5pm: Kilkerrin/Clonberne (Galway) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), All-Ireland senior club ladies football final – TG4.
  • 5.30pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Leinster v Clermont Auvergne, Champions Cup Rugby – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: Leicester v Sharks, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 7pm: Golf, LPGA Grant Thornton Invitational – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7pm: Boxing, Natasha Jones v Ivana Habazin – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Juventus v Venezia, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: La Rochelle v Bristol, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Harlequins v Stormers, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 9.30pm: NBA, Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks – TNT Sports 2.
  • 10pm: Cricket, New Zealand v England, Test Match Day 2 – TNT Sports 1.
  • 10.15pm: NCAA College Basketball, Kentucky Wildcats v Louisville Cardinals – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 10.30pm: Match of the Day – BBC One.

Sunday

  • 12.20am: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 2 – TNT Sports 3.
  • 1.30am: NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets – TNT Sports 4.
  • 2am: Boxing, Jaime Munguia v Bruno Surace – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3am: UFC Fight Night, Colby Covington v Joaquin Buckley – TNT Sports 2.
  • 8am: Cricket, South Africa Women v England Women, Test Match Day 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9.30am: Golf, Alfred Dunhill Championship, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12.30pm: Everton v Man City, Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
  • 1pm: Perpignan v Connacht, Challenge Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 1pm: Benetton v Bath, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 1pm: Snooker Scottish Open – Eurosport 1…(Later at 7pm).
  • 1.30pm: Sarsfields (Cork) v Slaughtneil (Derry), All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final – TG4.
  • 2pm: Brighton v Crystal Palace, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.30pm: Liverpool v Arsenal, Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.
  • 3.15pm: Toulon v Glasgow Warriors, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 3.30pm: Loughrea (Galway) v Na FIanna (Dublin), All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final – TG4.
  • 3.30pm: Celtic v Rangers, Scottish League Cup final – Premier Sports 1.
  • 4.15pm: Sarsfields (Galway) v Truagh-Clonlara (Clare), All-Ireland senior club camogie final – RTÉ 2.
  • 4.30pm: Manchester City v Manchester Untied, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 4.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.30pm: Exeter v Toulouse, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 6pm: NFL, Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 6pm: Golf, LPGA Grant Thornton Invitational – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6.30pm: RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 7pm: Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League – TNT Sports 1.
  • 7pm: Darts, PDC World Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: AC Milan v Genoa, Serie A – TNT Sports 2.
  • 8pm: Barcelona v Leganes, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 9.25pm: NFL, Detroit Lions v Buffalo Bills – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 9.30pm: RTÉ Sports Awards 2024 – RTÉ One.
  • 12am: (Monday) – NBA, San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves – TNT Sports 4.
  • 1.10am: (Monday): NFL, Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers – Sky Sports Main Event.

