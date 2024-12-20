Advertisement
Liverpool, Ulster, and Real Madrid all in action this weekend. Alamy-Inpho
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty to enjoy over the next few days.
7.31am, 20 Dec 2024

Friday 20 December

  • 8.30am: Golf, Mauritius Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 10am: Snooker World Open qualifiers – Discovery +… (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm).
  • 11am: Tennis, Next Generation ATP Finals – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 12.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: Golf, PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7pm: Snooker, Riyadh Season World Masters – DAZN.
  • 7pm: PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.30pm: Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig, Bundesliga – Sky Sports+ and Sky Sports Football YouTube.
  • 7.35pm: Ulster v Munster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Gloucester v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Motherwell v Kilmarnock, Scottish Premiership – Premier Sports 2.
  • 8pm: Luton Town v Derby County, Championship – Sky Sports Football.

gavin-coombes Munster rugby players in training this week. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Saturday 21 December

  • 12.30am: NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks – TNT Sports 3.
  • 9am: Golf, Mauritius Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 9.30am: GAA 2024, All-Ireland hurling semi-final highlights – TG4.
  • 10am: Snooker World Open qualifiers – Discovery +… (Later at 2.30pm and 7pm).
  • 12.30pm: Aston Villa v Manchester City, Premier League – TNT Sports 1.
  • 12.30pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race (Hulst) – Eurosport 2.
  • 12.30pm: Portsmouth v Coventry City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Ascot and Haydock Park – ITV4.
  • 1.45pm: Stormers v Lions, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
  • 2pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race (Hulst) – Eurosport 2.
  • 2.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: Brentford v Nottingham Forest, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.

chelsea-london-uk-15th-december-2024-stamford-bridge-chelsea-london-england-premier-league-football-chelsea-versus-brentford-nathan-collins-of-brentford-passing-the-ball-into-midfield-credit Brentford's Nathan Collins. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

  • 3.05pm: Leicester Tigers v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 4pm: Sharks v Bulls, United Rugby Championship – TG4.
  • 4pm: Tennis, Next Generation ATP Finals – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 5.15pm: Ospreys v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5.30pm: Crystal Palace v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Leinster v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

harry-byrne Leinster rugby players in training this week. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

  • 5.30pm: Sale Sharks v Exeter, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: Newcastle v Bath, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports Extra.
  • 5.30pm: Bayer Leverkusen v SC Freiburg, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 6pm: Golf, PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 6pm: NFL, Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 7pm: Boxing, Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury – Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.
  • 7pm: PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 1 and ITV4.
  • 9.30pm: NFL, Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10.30pm: Match Of The Day – BBC One.
  • 11pm: NBA, Sacramento Kings v LA Lakers – TNT Sports 1.

Sunday 22 December

  • 1.30am: NBA, Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers – TNT Sports 1.
  • 6am: Golf, Mauritius Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf.
  • 10am: Snooker World Open qualifiers – Discovery +… (Later at 2.30pm).
  • 12pm: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, One Day International – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 12pm: Dundee United v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports F1.
  • 12.30pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race (Zonhoven) – Eurosport 2.
  • 1pm: Valencia v Alaves, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
  • 2pm: Fulham v Southampton, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race (Zonhoven) – Eurosport 2.
  • 3pm: GAA Cluichí na Bliana (Leitrim v Tyrone, All-Ireland intermediate ladies football final) – TG4.
  • 3pm: Saracens v Northampton, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3.15pm: Real Madrid v Sevilla, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
  • 4pm: LGFA @ 50, Documentary – TG4.
  • 4.30pm: Tottenham v Liverpool, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.

tottenham-hotspurs-son-heung-min-celebrates-scoring-their-sides-second-goal-of-the-game-during-the-premier-league-match-at-st-marys-stadium-southampton-picture-date-sunday-december-15-2024 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

  • 4.30pm: Golf, PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 4.30pm: Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5pm: Tennis, Next Generation ATP Finals – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 5.30pm: Leganes v Villarreal, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 6pm: NFL, Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 7pm: PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Monza v Juventus, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 9.05pm: NFL, Seattle Seahawks v Minnesota Vikings – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 11pm: NBA, Toronto Raptors v Houston Rockets – TNT Sports 1.
  • 11.15pm: Match Of The Day 2 – BBC One.

Monday 23 December

  • 1.20am: NFL, Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Fiorentina v Udinese, Serie A – OneFootball.
  • 7pm: PDC World Darts Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Inter Milan v Como, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 7.50pm: GAA Cluichí na Bliana (Clare v Cork, All-Ireland senior hurling final) – TG4.
  • 8pm: Crawley Town v Birmingham City, League One – Sky Sports Football.
  • 12am: NBA, Philadelphia 76ers v San Antonio Spurs – TNT Sports 2.

