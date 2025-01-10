Advertisement
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.
7.31am, 10 Jan 2025

Friday 10 January

  • 7am: Golf, Hero Cup, Abu Dhabi Golf Resort – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Aston Villa v West Ham, FA Cup third round – Premier Sports 1 and ITV1.
  • 8pm: Glasgow Warriors v Racing 92, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 9.30pm: Golf, Sony Open in Hawaii, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

*****

Saturday 11 January

  • 12.30am: NBA, New York Knicks v Oklahoma City Thunder – TNT Sports 1.
  • 1am: Tennis, (WTA 500 & AFP 250 Adelaide, ATP 250 Auckland, WTA 250 Hobart) – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 1am: UFC, One Fight Night 27, (Tang v Abdullaev) – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 1am: Cricket, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, OneDay International – TNT Sports 2.
  • 3.30am: Golf, Hero Cup, Abu Dhabi Golf Resort – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.15pm: Liverpool v Accrington Stanley, FA Cup third round – Premier Sports 1 and ITV1.
  • 12.30pm: Ross County v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: Stormers v Sale Sharks, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 1pm: Racing from Warwick – ITV4.
  • 3pm: Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), All-Ireland senior club football semi-final – TG4.
  • 3.15pm: Sharks v Toulouse, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3.15pm: Exeter Chiefs v Bordeaux Begles, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5pm: Cuala (Dublin) v Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo), All-Ireland senior club football semi-final – TG4.
  • 5.30pm: Munster v Saracens, Champions Cup Rugby – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: Stade Francais v Northampton Saints, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5.30pm: Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.45pm: Manchester City v Salford City, FA Cup third round – BBC One.
  • 7pm: Boxing, Callum Simpson v Steed Woodall – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: AC Milan v Cagliari, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Connacht v Lyon, Challenge Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Leicester Tigers v Ulster, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 8.30pm: Golf, Sony Open in Hawaii, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 9.30pm: NFL Wild Card, Houston Texans v Los Angeles Chargers – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 10pm: NBA, Phoenix Suns v Utah Jazz – TNT Sports 3.
  • 10.30pm: Match Of The Day FA Cup Highlights – BBC One.

*****

  • Sunday 12 January
  • 12am: UFC Fight Night, Mackenzie Dern v Amanda Ribas – TNT Sports 2.
  • 1am: Tennis, Australian Open First Round – Eurosport 1 & 2.
  • 1am: NFL Wild Card, Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30am: Cricket, India v Ireland, Women One Day International – TNT Sports 2.
  • 6.30am: Golf, Hero Cup, Abu Dhabi Golf Resort – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8am: Tennis, Australian Open First Round – Eurosport 1 & 2.
  • 12.30pm: Tamworth Town v Tottenham Hotspur, FA Cup third round – Premier Sports 1 and ITV1.
  • 12.30pm: Russell Rovers (Cork) v St Lachtain’s (Kilkenny), All-Ireland junior club hurling final – TG4.
  • 1pm: Toulon v Harlequins, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 1pm: Masters Snooker, Ronnie O’Sullivan v John Higgins – BBC Two.
  • 2pm: Venezia v Inter Milan, Serie A – OneFootball.
  • 2.30pm: Watergrasshill (Cork) v Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry (Galway), All-Ireland intermediate club hurling final – TG4.
  • 3pm: Arsenal v Manchester United, FA Cup third round – BBC One.
  • 3pm: Aberdeen v Hearts, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3.15pm: La Rochelle v Leinster, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3.15pm: Bristol Bears v Benetton, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 4.30pm: FC Augsburg v VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 4.30pm: Ballinderry Shamrocks (Derry) v Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo), All-Ireland intermediate club football final – TG4.
  • 5pm: Bologna v Roma, Serie A – OneFootball.
  • 5.30pm: Bath v Clermont Auvergne, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 6pm: Golf, Sony Open in Hawaii, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: NFL Wild Card, Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 7pm: Masters Snooker, Shaun Murphy v Gary Wilson – Eurosport 1.
  • 7.45pm: Napoli v Verona, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: NBA, Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets – TNT Sports 2.
  • 9.30pm: NFL Wild Card, Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers – Sky Sports NFL.

