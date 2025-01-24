Advertisement
Pep Guardiola, Kieran McGeeney, and Leo Cullen. INPHO/Alamy
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
7.31am, 24 Jan 2025

Friday 24 January

  • 8am: Golf, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8.30am: Tennis, Australian Open Men’s semi-finals – Eurosport 1.
  • 6pm: Dutch Darts Masters, Day 1 – ITV4.
  • 7.35pm: Ospreys v Benetton, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
  • 7.45pm: Harlequins v Northampton, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Sheffield United v Hull City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10.30pm: Golf, Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

**********

Saturday 25 January

  • 12am: NBA, Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8.30am: Tennis, Australian Open Women’s final – Eurosport 1.
  • 8.30am: Golf, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12pm: Aston Villa v Manchester City, Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.
  • 12.30pm: Luton Town v Millwall, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: Racing from Cheltenham – ITV1.
  • 1.30pm: Kerry v Armagh, Division 1 ladies football league – TG4.
  • 1.30pm: Cricket, India v England, Twenty20 International – TNT Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Wolves v Arsenal, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Scarlets v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
  • 3.05pm: Gloucester v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 2.
  • 3.10pm: An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Naomh Pádraig (Donegal), All-Ireland junior club football final – TG4.
  • 5pm: Leinster v Stormers, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 5pm: NBA, San Antonio Spurs v Indiana Pacers – TNT Sports 3.
  • 5pm: Napoli v Juventus, Serie A – OneFootball.
  • 5.15pm: Galway v Armagh, GAA Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.
  • 5.15pm: Cardiff v Sharks, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5.30pm: Exeter v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 2.
  • 5.30pm: Man City v Chelsea, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: Dutch Darts Masters, Day 2 – ITV4.
  • 6pm: Tyrone v Derry, GAA Division 1 football league – BBC iPlayer.
  • 7pm: Golf, Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.30pm: Dublin v Mayo, GAA Division 1 football league – TG4.
  • 7.35pm: Dragons v Munster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Real Valladolid v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
  • 10.30pm: Match Of The Day – BBC One.
  • 10.30pm: NBA, Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics – TNT Sports 1.

**********

Sunday 26 January

  • 1am: Boxing, Diego Pacheco v Steven Nelson – DAZN.
  • 1.30am: NBA, Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8am: Golf, Ras Al Khaimah Championship, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8.30am: Tennis, Australian Open Men’s final – Eurosport 1.
  • 12pm: Dundee United v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Cycling, Cyclo-Cross World Cup (Women’s Race – Hoogerheide) – Eurosport 2.
  • 12.30pm: Chelsea v Arsenal, Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
  • 1.30pm: Ballinderry (Derry) v Crossmolina (Mayo), All-Ireland intermediate club football final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 1.45pm: Kerry v Donegal, GAA Division 1 football league – TG4.
  • 2pm: Cycling, Cyclo-Cross World Cup (Men’s Race – Hoogerheide) – Eurosport 2.
  • 2pm: Clare v Kilkenny, GAA Division 1A hurling league – TG4 Player (5.35pm, TG4 deferred coverage).
  • 2pm: Crystal Palace v Brentford, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.30pm: Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 3pm: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Sale Sharks v Bath, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1 and ITV4.
  • 3pm: Bristol Bears v Newcastle, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports Extra.
  • 3.45pm: Galway v Tipperary, GAA Division 1A hurling league – TG4.
  • 4.30pm: Aston Villa v West Ham, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Ulster v Zebre, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2.
  • 6.45pm: Manchester United v Brighton, Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.
  • 7pm: Fulham v Manchester United, Premier League – TNT Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Lazio v Fiorentina, Serie A – TNT Sports 2.
  • 8pm: Barcelona v Valencia, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: NFL, Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders, NFC Championship Game – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8.05pm: Toulon v La Rochelle, French Top 14 Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 9.30pm: Allianz GAA League Sunday – RTÉ 2.
  • 9.30pm: Golf, Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 10.30pm: Match Of The Day 2 – BBC One.
  • 11pm: NBA, Portland Trail Blazers v Oklahoma City Thunder – TNT Sports 2.
  • 11.30pm: NFL, Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills, AFC Championship Game – Sky Sports Main Event.

