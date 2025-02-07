Advertisement
John Kiely, Patrick Mahomes, and Hugo Keenan. Alamy-Inpho
Here's your essential TV guide for the weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to get stuck into.
7.31am, 7 Feb 2025

Friday 7 February

9am
Golf, Qatar Masters, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

11am
Golf, African Amateur Championship
Sky Sports Mix

11am
Cycling, UCI Women’s UAE Tour, Stage 2
Eurosport 2

12pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Abu Dhabi, ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas
Sky Sports Tennis

2.30pm
Cycling, Tour of Valencia, Stage 3
Eurosport 2

7.30pm
Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football

7.30pm
GAA, Gradaim an Uachtaráin
TG4

7.45pm
Shelbourne v Drogheda United, President’s Cup Final
LOI TV

7.45pm
Sale Sharks v Doncaster, Premiership Rugby Cup
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Manchester United v Leicester City, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1 and ITV1

9pm
Golf, Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

manchester-united-head-coach-ruben-amorim-gestures-during-the-manchester-united-fc-v-crystal-palace-fc-english-premier-league-match-at-old-trafford-manchester-england-united-kingdom-on-2-february-2 Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Saturday 8 February

1am
Tennis, ATP Dallas Open
Sky Sports Main Event

4.30am
Cricket, Sri Lanka v Australia, Test Match Day 3
TNT Sports 2

8am
Golf, African Amateur Championship
Sky Sports Mix

9.30am
Golf, Qatar Masters, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

11am
Cycling, UCI Women’s UAE Tour, Stage 3
Eurosport 2

12pm
Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2

12.15pm
Leeds United v Millwall, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1

12.15pm
Leyton Orient v Manchester City, FA Cup fourth round
BBC One

12.30pm
Sunderland v Watford, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

12.35pm
Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race – Middelkerke
Eurosport 2

1pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Abu Dhabi, ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas
Sky Sports Tennis

1.30pm
Racing from Newbury and Warwick
ITV4

2pm
Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race – Middelkerke
Eurosport 2

2.15pm
Italy v Wales, Six Nations Rugby
Virgin Media One and ITV1

3pm
Everton v Bournemouth, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1

3.15pm
Cycling, Tour of Valencia, Stage 4
Eurosport 2

3.30pm
Dublin v Armagh, Ladies football Division 1 League
TG4

4.45pm
England v France, Six Nations Rugby
Virgin Media One and ITV1

5pm
Empoli v AC Milan, Serie A
OneFootball

5.30pm
Wexford v Kilkenny, GAA Division 1A hurling league
RTÉ 2

5.30pm
Celtic v Raith Rovers, Scottish Cup fifth round
Premier Sports 2

5.30pm
Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football

5.45pm
Birmingham City v Newcastle United, FA Cup fourth round
BBC One

6pm
Golf, Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

6.30pm
Boxing Live, Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin
TNT Sports 1

7.30pm
Galway v Clare, GAA Division 1A hurling league
TG4

7.45pm
Scotland v Ireland, U20s Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2

8pm
Brighton v Chelsea, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1 and ITV4

8pm
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 2

9pm
NBA, Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
TNT Sports 2

9pm
College Basketball, North Carolina Tar Heels v Pittsburgh Panthers
Sky Sports Mix

10.20pm
Match Of The Day, FA Cup
BBC One

11pm
College Basketball, Clemson Tigers v Duke Blue Devils
Sky Sports Mix

11.30pm
Tennis, ATP Dallas Open
Sky Sports Main Event

pebble-beach-ca-usa-2nd-feb-2025-scottie-scheffler-during-the-final-round-of-the-att-pebble-beach-pro-am-2025-at-pebble-beach-golf-links-on-february-02-2025-in-pebble-beach-california-photo Scottie Scheffler. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sunday 9 February

1.30am
NBA, New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
TNT Sports 3

3am
UFC Fight Night, Dricus du Plessis v Sean Strickland (UFC 312)
TNT Sports 1

4.30am
Cricket, Sri Lanka v Australia, Test Match Day 4
TNT Sports 3

8am
Cricket, India v England, One Day International
TNT Sports 1

8.30am
Golf, Qatar Masters, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

11am
Cycling, UCI Women’s UAE Tour, Stage 4
Eurosport 2

11.30am
Venezia v Roma, Serie A
OneFootball

12pm
Bristol City v Swansea City, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm
Aberdeen v Dunfermline, Scottish Cup fifth round
Premier Sports 2

12.40pm
Cycling, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, Women’s Race – Lille
Eurosport 2

1.45pm
Offaly v Antrim, GAA Division 1B hurling league
TG4

2pm
Cycling, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, Men’s Race – Lille
Eurosport 2

2pm
Waterford v Laois, GAA Division 1B hurling league
TG4 (Player & App)

2.30pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Abu Dhabi, ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas
Sky Sports Tennis

3pm
Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2 and BBC One

3pm
Cycling, Tour of Valencia, Stage 5
Eurosport 2

3pm
Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1 and ITV1

3.30pm
Rangers v Queen’s Park, Scottish Cup fifth round
Premier Sports 2

3.45pm
Limerick v Tipperary, GAA Division 1A hurling league
TG4

5pm
Basketball, Ireland v Latvia, Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Group E
TG4 Player & App

5.35pm
Aston Villa v Tottenham, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1 and BBC One

6pm
Golf, Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event

7pm
Six Nations Highlights
Virgin Media Two

7pm
NBA, Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
TNT Sports 2

7.45pm
Napoli v Udinese, Serie A
TNT Sports 1

8pm
Sevilla v Barcelona, La Liga
Premier Sports 1

9.30pm
Allianz GAA League Sunday
RTÉ 2

11.30pm
Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs
Sky Sports Main Event and ITV1

