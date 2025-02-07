Here's your essential TV guide for the weekend's live sport

Friday 7 February

9am

Golf, Qatar Masters, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

11am

Golf, African Amateur Championship

Sky Sports Mix

11am

Cycling, UCI Women’s UAE Tour, Stage 2

Eurosport 2

12pm

Tennis, WTA 500 Abu Dhabi, ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas

Sky Sports Tennis

2.30pm

Cycling, Tour of Valencia, Stage 3

Eurosport 2

7.30pm

Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

7.30pm

GAA, Gradaim an Uachtaráin

TG4

7.45pm

Shelbourne v Drogheda United, President’s Cup Final

LOI TV

7.45pm

Sale Sharks v Doncaster, Premiership Rugby Cup

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Manchester United v Leicester City, FA Cup fourth round

Premier Sports 1 and ITV1

9pm

Golf, Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Saturday 8 February

1am

Tennis, ATP Dallas Open

Sky Sports Main Event

4.30am

Cricket, Sri Lanka v Australia, Test Match Day 3

TNT Sports 2

8am

Golf, African Amateur Championship

Sky Sports Mix

9.30am

Golf, Qatar Masters, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

11am

Cycling, UCI Women’s UAE Tour, Stage 3

Eurosport 2

12pm

Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship

TG4 and Premier Sports 2

12.15pm

Leeds United v Millwall, FA Cup fourth round

Premier Sports 1

12.15pm

Leyton Orient v Manchester City, FA Cup fourth round

BBC One

12.30pm

Sunderland v Watford, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

12.35pm

Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race – Middelkerke

Eurosport 2

1pm

Tennis, WTA 500 Abu Dhabi, ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas

Sky Sports Tennis

1.30pm

Racing from Newbury and Warwick

ITV4

2pm

Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race – Middelkerke

Eurosport 2

2.15pm

Italy v Wales, Six Nations Rugby

Virgin Media One and ITV1

3pm

Everton v Bournemouth, FA Cup fourth round

Premier Sports 1

3.15pm

Cycling, Tour of Valencia, Stage 4

Eurosport 2

3.30pm

Dublin v Armagh, Ladies football Division 1 League

TG4

4.45pm

England v France, Six Nations Rugby

Virgin Media One and ITV1

5pm

Empoli v AC Milan, Serie A

OneFootball

5.30pm

Wexford v Kilkenny, GAA Division 1A hurling league

RTÉ 2

5.30pm

Celtic v Raith Rovers, Scottish Cup fifth round

Premier Sports 2

5.30pm

Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

5.45pm

Birmingham City v Newcastle United, FA Cup fourth round

BBC One

6pm

Golf, Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

6.30pm

Boxing Live, Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin

TNT Sports 1

7.30pm

Galway v Clare, GAA Division 1A hurling league

TG4

7.45pm

Scotland v Ireland, U20s Six Nations Rugby

RTÉ 2

8pm

Brighton v Chelsea, FA Cup fourth round

Premier Sports 1 and ITV4

8pm

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

9pm

NBA, Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers

TNT Sports 2

9pm

College Basketball, North Carolina Tar Heels v Pittsburgh Panthers

Sky Sports Mix

10.20pm

Match Of The Day, FA Cup

BBC One

11pm

College Basketball, Clemson Tigers v Duke Blue Devils

Sky Sports Mix

11.30pm

Tennis, ATP Dallas Open

Sky Sports Main Event

Scottie Scheffler. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Sunday 9 February

1.30am

NBA, New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

TNT Sports 3

3am

UFC Fight Night, Dricus du Plessis v Sean Strickland (UFC 312)

TNT Sports 1

4.30am

Cricket, Sri Lanka v Australia, Test Match Day 4

TNT Sports 3

8am

Cricket, India v England, One Day International

TNT Sports 1

8.30am

Golf, Qatar Masters, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

11am

Cycling, UCI Women’s UAE Tour, Stage 4

Eurosport 2

11.30am

Venezia v Roma, Serie A

OneFootball

12pm

Bristol City v Swansea City, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm

Aberdeen v Dunfermline, Scottish Cup fifth round

Premier Sports 2

12.40pm

Cycling, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, Women’s Race – Lille

Eurosport 2

1.45pm

Offaly v Antrim, GAA Division 1B hurling league

TG4

2pm

Cycling, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, Men’s Race – Lille

Eurosport 2

2pm

Waterford v Laois, GAA Division 1B hurling league

TG4 (Player & App)

2.30pm

Tennis, WTA 500 Abu Dhabi, ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas

Sky Sports Tennis

3pm

Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations Rugby

RTÉ 2 and BBC One

3pm

Cycling, Tour of Valencia, Stage 5

Eurosport 2

3pm

Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool, FA Cup fourth round

Premier Sports 1 and ITV1

3.30pm

Rangers v Queen’s Park, Scottish Cup fifth round

Premier Sports 2

3.45pm

Limerick v Tipperary, GAA Division 1A hurling league

TG4

5pm

Basketball, Ireland v Latvia, Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Group E

TG4 Player & App

5.35pm

Aston Villa v Tottenham, FA Cup fourth round

Premier Sports 1 and BBC One

6pm

Golf, Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

7pm

Six Nations Highlights

Virgin Media Two

7pm

NBA, Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers

TNT Sports 2

7.45pm

Napoli v Udinese, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Sevilla v Barcelona, La Liga

Premier Sports 1

9.30pm

Allianz GAA League Sunday

RTÉ 2

11.30pm

Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs

Sky Sports Main Event and ITV1