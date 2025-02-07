The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's your essential TV guide for the weekend's live sport
Friday 7 February
9am
Golf, Qatar Masters, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
11am
Golf, African Amateur Championship
Sky Sports Mix
11am
Cycling, UCI Women’s UAE Tour, Stage 2
Eurosport 2
12pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Abu Dhabi, ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas
Sky Sports Tennis
2.30pm
Cycling, Tour of Valencia, Stage 3
Eurosport 2
7.30pm
Bayern Munich v Werder Bremen, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
7.30pm
GAA, Gradaim an Uachtaráin
TG4
7.45pm
Shelbourne v Drogheda United, President’s Cup Final
LOI TV
7.45pm
Sale Sharks v Doncaster, Premiership Rugby Cup
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Manchester United v Leicester City, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1 and ITV1
9pm
Golf, Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Saturday 8 February
1am
Tennis, ATP Dallas Open
Sky Sports Main Event
4.30am
Cricket, Sri Lanka v Australia, Test Match Day 3
TNT Sports 2
8am
Golf, African Amateur Championship
Sky Sports Mix
9.30am
Golf, Qatar Masters, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
11am
Cycling, UCI Women’s UAE Tour, Stage 3
Eurosport 2
12pm
Stormers v Bulls, United Rugby Championship
TG4 and Premier Sports 2
12.15pm
Leeds United v Millwall, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1
12.15pm
Leyton Orient v Manchester City, FA Cup fourth round
BBC One
12.30pm
Sunderland v Watford, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
12.35pm
Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race – Middelkerke
Eurosport 2
1pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Abu Dhabi, ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas
Sky Sports Tennis
1.30pm
Racing from Newbury and Warwick
ITV4
2pm
Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race – Middelkerke
Eurosport 2
2.15pm
Italy v Wales, Six Nations Rugby
Virgin Media One and ITV1
3pm
Everton v Bournemouth, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1
3.15pm
Cycling, Tour of Valencia, Stage 4
Eurosport 2
3.30pm
Dublin v Armagh, Ladies football Division 1 League
TG4
4.45pm
England v France, Six Nations Rugby
Virgin Media One and ITV1
5pm
Empoli v AC Milan, Serie A
OneFootball
5.30pm
Wexford v Kilkenny, GAA Division 1A hurling league
RTÉ 2
5.30pm
Celtic v Raith Rovers, Scottish Cup fifth round
Premier Sports 2
5.30pm
Borussia Monchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt, Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
5.45pm
Birmingham City v Newcastle United, FA Cup fourth round
BBC One
6pm
Golf, Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
6.30pm
Boxing Live, Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin
TNT Sports 1
7.30pm
Galway v Clare, GAA Division 1A hurling league
TG4
7.45pm
Scotland v Ireland, U20s Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2
8pm
Brighton v Chelsea, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1 and ITV4
8pm
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid, La Liga
Premier Sports 2
9pm
NBA, Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
TNT Sports 2
9pm
College Basketball, North Carolina Tar Heels v Pittsburgh Panthers
Sky Sports Mix
10.20pm
Match Of The Day, FA Cup
BBC One
11pm
College Basketball, Clemson Tigers v Duke Blue Devils
Sky Sports Mix
11.30pm
Tennis, ATP Dallas Open
Sky Sports Main Event
Scottie Scheffler. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo
Sunday 9 February
1.30am
NBA, New York Knicks v Boston Celtics
TNT Sports 3
3am
UFC Fight Night, Dricus du Plessis v Sean Strickland (UFC 312)
TNT Sports 1
4.30am
Cricket, Sri Lanka v Australia, Test Match Day 4
TNT Sports 3
8am
Cricket, India v England, One Day International
TNT Sports 1
8.30am
Golf, Qatar Masters, DP World Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
11am
Cycling, UCI Women’s UAE Tour, Stage 4
Eurosport 2
11.30am
Venezia v Roma, Serie A
OneFootball
12pm
Bristol City v Swansea City, Championship
Sky Sports Main Event
12.30pm
Aberdeen v Dunfermline, Scottish Cup fifth round
Premier Sports 2
12.40pm
Cycling, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, Women’s Race – Lille
Eurosport 2
1.45pm
Offaly v Antrim, GAA Division 1B hurling league
TG4
2pm
Cycling, Cyclo-Cross World Cup, Men’s Race – Lille
Eurosport 2
2pm
Waterford v Laois, GAA Division 1B hurling league
TG4 (Player & App)
2.30pm
Tennis, WTA 500 Abu Dhabi, ATP 500 Rotterdam & Dallas
Sky Sports Tennis
3pm
Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations Rugby
RTÉ 2 and BBC One
3pm
Cycling, Tour of Valencia, Stage 5
Eurosport 2
3pm
Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1 and ITV1
3.30pm
Rangers v Queen’s Park, Scottish Cup fifth round
Premier Sports 2
3.45pm
Limerick v Tipperary, GAA Division 1A hurling league
TG4
5pm
Basketball, Ireland v Latvia, Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Group E
TG4 Player & App
5.35pm
Aston Villa v Tottenham, FA Cup fourth round
Premier Sports 1 and BBC One
6pm
Golf, Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour
Sky Sports Main Event
7pm
Six Nations Highlights
Virgin Media Two
7pm
NBA, Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
TNT Sports 2
7.45pm
Napoli v Udinese, Serie A
TNT Sports 1
8pm
Sevilla v Barcelona, La Liga
Premier Sports 1
9.30pm
Allianz GAA League Sunday
RTÉ 2
11.30pm
Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs
Sky Sports Main Event and ITV1
