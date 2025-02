Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday 28 February

8.35am

Waratahs v Fijian Drua, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

9am

Cricket, Afghanistan v Australia, ICC Champions Trophy Group Stage

Sky Sports Main Event

11am

Golf, South African Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

11am

Tennis, ATP 500 Dubai

Sky Sports Tennis

12pm

Darts, Ladbrokes UK Open…(Later at 7pm)

ITV4

2.30pm

Cycling, UCI Tour of Galicia – Stage 3

TNT Sports 1

3pm

Tennis, ATP 500 Acapulco, WTA 500 San Diego, ATP 250 Santiago, WTA 250 Texas

Sky Sports Tennis

4pm

Racing from Dundalk

Racing TV

7pm

Golf, Cognizant Classic, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

7.30pm

VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich, Bundesliga

Sky Sports Mix

7.35pm

Munster v Edinburgh, United Rugby Championship

TG4 and Premier Sports 2

7.45pm

Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, League of Ireland Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

7.45pm

Derry City v Waterford; Cork City v Bohemians; St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers; Drogheda United v Galway United; League of Ireland Premier Division

LOI TV

7.45pm

Wexford v Bray Wanderers; UCD v Cobh Ramblers; Treaty United v Finn Harps; Kerry v Dundalk; League of Ireland First Division

LOI TV

7.45pm

Bath v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby Cup quarter-final

TNT Sports 1

8pm

Aston Villa v Cardiff City, FA Cup fifth round

Premier Sports 1 and ITV1

8pm

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

Munster's Alex Nankivell. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Saturday 1 March

12am

NCAA College Basketball, VCU Rams v Davidson Wildcat

Sky Sports Mix

12.30am

NBA, Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers

TNT Sports 1

2.30am

Golf, LPGA HSBC Womens World Championship, LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

3.35am

Chiefs v Brumbies, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

6.05am

Hurricanes v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

8.35am

Western Force v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

9am

Cricket, South Africa v England, ICC Champions Trophy Group Stage

Sky Sports Main Event

9.30am

Golf, South African Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

11am

Tennis, ATP 500 Dubai

Sky Sports Tennis

11.30am

Snooker World Open, China

TNT Sports 3

12pm

Cycling, UCI Het Nieuwsblad

TNT Sports 2

12.15pm

Preston North End v Burnley, FA Cup fifth round

Premier Sports 1

12.15pm

Crystal Palace v Millwall, FA Cup fifth round

BBC One

12.30pm

Leeds United v West Brom, Championship

Sky Sports Football

1pm

Darts, Ladbrokes UK Open…(Later at 7pm)

ITV4

1pm

Racing from Kelso

ITV1

2pm

Atalanta v Venezia, Serie A

OneFootball

2.30pm

Cycling, UCI Tour of Galicia – Stage 4

TNT Sports 3

3pm

Bournemouth v Wolves, FA Cup fifth round

Premier Sports 1

3pm

Dublin v Meath, Ladies Football Division 1 league

TG4

3pm

Leinster v Cardiff Blues, United Rugby Championship

RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2

3pm

Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Women’s President’s Cup

LOI TV

3pm

Tennis, ATP 500 Acapulco, WTA 500 San Diego, ATP 250 Santiago, WTA 250 Texas

Sky Sports Tennis

5pm

Cork v Kilkenny, GAA Division 1 hurling league

TG4

5pm

Napoli v Inter Milan, Serie A

OneFootball

5.15pm

Ulster v Scarlets, United Rugby Championship

RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2 #

5.30pm

St Mirren v Celtic, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Main Event

5.45pm

Manchester City v Plymouth, FA Cup fifth round

Premier Sports 1 and ITV4

6pm

Golf, Cognizant Classic, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

7pm

Boxing, Crocker v Donovan

DAZN

7pm

Boxing, Garner v Jimenez

TNT Sports 1

7.30pm

Longford Town v Athlone Town; League of Ireland First Division

LOI TV

7.35pm

Armagh v Dublin, GAA Division 1 football league

RTÉ 2

7.35pm

Connacht v Benetton Treviso, United Rugby Championship

TG4 and Premier Sports 2

7.35pm

Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship

Premier Sports 1

7.45pm

Udinese v Parma, Serie A

TNT Sports 2

10pm

NCAA College Basketball, Stanford Cardinal v SMU Mustangs

Sky Sports Mix

10.35pm

Match Of The Day FA Cup highlights

BBC One

11pm

NBA, Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

TNT Sports 2

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

*****

Sunday 2 March

12am

UFC Fight Night, Kape v Almabayev

TNT Sports 1

12am

NCAA College Basketball, Duke Blue Devils v Florida State Seminoles

Sky Sports Mix

2.30am

Golf, LPGA HSBC Womens World Championship, LPGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

9am

Cricket, New Zealand v India, ICC Champions Trophy Group Stage

Sky Sports Main Event

10.30am

Golf, South African Open, DP World Tour

Sky Sports Golf

11.30am

Snooker World Open, China

TNT Sports 3

12.30pm

Cycling, UCI Tour of Galicia – Stage 5

TNT Sports 3

12.30pm

Hibernian v Hearts, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football

12.45pm

Darts, Ladbrokes UK Open…(Later at 7pm)

ITV4

1.15pm

Racing from Leopardstown

Racing TV

1.30pm

Cycling, UCI Brussels Classic

TNT Sports 2

1.45pm

Donegal v Derry, GAA Division 1 football league

TG4

1.45pm

Newcastle United v Brighton, FA Cup fifth round

Premier Sports 1 and ITV1

2pm

Waterford v Dublin, GAA Division 1B hurling league

TG4 player & app…(TG4 TV deferred, 5.35pm)

3pm

Brighton v Chelsea, Women’s Super League

Sky Sports Main Event

3pm

Tennis, ATP 500 Dubai

Sky Sports Tennis

3.45pm

Limerick v Clare, GAA Division 1 hurling league

TG4

4.30pm

Manchester United v Fulham, FA Cup fifth round

Premier Sports 1 and BBC One

5pm

NCAA College Basketball Women’s, Notre Dame Fighting Irish v Louisville Cardinals

Sky Sports Mix

5.30pm

Arsenal v West Ham, Women’s Super League

Sky Sports Main Event

6pm

NBA, Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets

TNT Sports 2

6pm

Golf, Cognizant Classic, PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

7pm

NCAA College Basketball Women’s, South Carolina Gamecocks v Kentucky Wildcats

Sky Sports Mix

7.45pm

AC Milan v Lazio, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

9pm

NCAA College Basketball Women’s, Iowa State Cyclones v Kansas State Wildcats

Sky Sports Mix

8pm

Osasuna v Valencia, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

9.30pm

Allianz League Sunday

RTÉ 2

11pm

Tennis, WTA Merida Open Final

Sky Sports Main Event