Here's your essential TV guide for the weekend's live sport

Friday 4 April

9.40am

Geelong Cats v Melbourne, AFL

TNT Sports 1

10am

Tennis, WTA 500 Charleston, WTA 250 Bogota, ATP 250 Houston, ATP 250 Marrakesh, ATP 250 Bucharest.

Sky Sports Tennis

1pm

Snooker Tour Championship

ITV4…(Later at 7pm)

1.15pm

Golf, Valero Texas Open – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

1.30pm

Racing from Aintree, Day 2 – 2025 Grand National Festival

Virgin Media One

3pm

Greece v Republic of Ireland, Uefa Women’s Nations League

RTÉ 2

5pm

Golf, Augusta Women’s Amateur – Ladies PGA Tour

Sky Sports+

5.15pm

Golf, LIV Golf Miami

ITV1

7.45pm

St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne, LOI Premier Division

Virgin Media Two

7.45pm

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v Cork City; Drogheda Utd v Waterford; Galway Utd v Shamrock Rovers; LOI Premier Division

LOI TV

7.45pm

UCD v Dundalk; Cobh Ramblers v Wexford; Finn Harps v Longford Town; Treaty Utd v Kerry; Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers; LOI First Division

LOI TV

8pm

Northampton Saints v Clermont Auvergne, Champions Cup Rugby last 16

Premier Sports 1

8pm

Pau v Bath, Challenge Cup Rugby last 16

Premier Sports 2

8pm

Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

8pm

England v Belgium, Uefa Women’s Nations League

ITV1

11pm

Athletics, Grand Slam Track Kingston

TNT Sports 1&3

11pm

Cricket, New Zealand v Pakistan – One Day International

TNT Sports 2

*****

Saturday 5 April

12am

Basketball, Women’s NCCA first semi-final

Sky Sports+

12am

Golf, LPGA Match-Play

Sky Sports Main Event

2.05am

Moana Pasifika v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

2.30am

Basketball, Women’s NCCA second semi-final

Sky Sports+

3.20am

Gold Coast Suns v Adelaide Crows, AFL

TNT Sports 4

3.30am

World Rugby Sevens Series, Singapore

TNT Sports 3

4.35am

Fijian Drua v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

6.15am

Richmond v Brisbane Lions, AFL

TNT Sports Extra

7am

Japanese Grand Prix, Formula 1 – Qualifying

Sky Sports Main Event

7.05am

Blues v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Action

9.35am

North Melbourne v Sydney Swans, AFL

TNT Sports 2

9.35am

Western Force v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific

Sky Sports Mix

10am

Tennis, WTA 500 Charleston, WTA 250 Bogota, ATP 250 Houston, ATP 250 Marrakesh, ATP 250 Bucharest.

Sky Sports Tennis

10.20am

GAA 2025 Highlights

TG4

11am

Golf, LET Joburg Ladies Open

Sky Sports Golf

12.15pm

World Rugby Sevens Series, Singapore

TNT Sports 3

12.30pm

Everton v Arsenal, Premier League

TNT Sports 1

12.30pm

Luton Town v Leeds United, Championship

Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm

Toulon v Saracens, Champions Cup rugby last 16

Premier Sports 2

12.45pm

Racing from Aintree, Grand National 4pm

Virgin Media One and ITV1

1pm

Snooker Tour Championship

ITV4…(Later at 7pm)

2.30pm

London v Roscommon, Connacht senior football championship

GAA+

2.30pm

Cycling, Grand Prix Miguel Indurain – Spain

TNT Sports 2

3pm

Leinster v Harlequins, Champions Cup Rugby last 16

RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 2

3pm

Crystal Palace v Brighton, Premier League

Premier Sports 1

5pm

Parma v Inter Milan, Serie A

OneFootball

5pm

Golf, Augusta Women’s Amateur – Ladies PGA Tour

Sky Sports Golf

5.15pm

Golf, LIV Golf Miami

ITV1

5.30pm

La Rochelle v Munster, Champions Cup Rugby last 16

Premier Sports 1

5.30pm

Montpellier v Gloucester, Challenge Cup Rugby last 16

Premier Sports 2

5.30pm

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm

AC Milan v Fiorentina, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

NBA, Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

TNT Sports 3

8pm

Glasgow Warriors v Leicester Tigers, Champions Cup Rugby last 16

Premier Sports 1

8pm

Connacht v Cardiff, Challenge Cup Rugby last 16

Premier Sports 2

8.30pm

Golf, Valero Texas Open – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

10.20pm

Match Of The Day

BBC One

11pm

Athletics, Grand Slam Track Kingston

TNT Sports 3

11pm

Basketball, NCAA College, Auburn Tigers v Florida Gators

Sky Sports+

*****

Sunday 6 April

1am

Boxing, Richard Torrez Jr v Guido Vianello

Sky Sports Action

3am

UFC Fight Night, Josh Emmett v Lerone Murphy

TNT Sports 1

4.10am

GWS Giants v West Coast Eagles, AFL

TNT Sports 4

6am

Japanese Grand Prix, Formula 1

Sky Sports Main Event

6.20am

Port Adelaide v St Kilda, AFL

TNT Sports 2

8.10am

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs, AFL

TNT Sports 2

11am

World Rugby Sevens Series, Singapore

TNT Sports 3

12pm

Golf, LET Joburg Ladies Open

Sky Sports Golf

12pm

St Johnstone v Celtic, Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Main Event

12.30pm

Bordeaux v Ulster, Champions Cup Rugby last 16

Premier Sports 1

1pm

Snooker Tour Championship

ITV4…(Later at 7pm)

1pm

Tennis, WTA 500 Charleston, WTA 250 Bogota, ATP 250 Houston, ATP 250 Marrakesh, ATP 250 Bucharest.

Sky Sports Tennis

1.45pm

Offaly v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League Division 1B final

TG4

2pm

Fulham v Liverpool, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

2pm

Donegal v Derry, Ulster senior football championship

RTÉ 2 and BBC Two NI

2.30pm

Hearts v Dundee United, Scottish Premiership

Premier Sports 2

3pm

Toulouse v Sale, Champions Cup Rugby last 16

Premier Sports 1

3.30pm

Mayo v Sligo, Connacht senior football championship

GAA+

4pm

Cork v Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League Division 1A final

TG4

4pm

Cycling, UCI Tour of Flanders

TNT Sports 1

4.30pm

Manchester United v Manchester City, Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event

5.05pm

Golf, LIV Golf Miami

ITV1

7.30pm

Golf, Valero Texas Open – PGA Tour

Sky Sports Main Event

7.45pm

Roma v Juventus, Serie A

TNT Sports 1

8pm

New York v Galway, Connacht senior football championship

GAA+

8pm

Villarreal v Athletic Club, La Liga

Premier Sports 2

8.30pm

Athletics, Grand Slam Track Kingston

TNT Sports 3

8.30pm

NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

TNT Sports 4

9.30pm

The Sunday Game

RTÉ 2

10.30pm

Match Of The Day 2

BBC One

11pm

Golf, LPGA Match-Play

Sky Sports Main Event