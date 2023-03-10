Advertisement
INPHO Big weekend of hurling, rugby and golf action ahead.
# Tune in
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport
Plenty for fans to watch over the next few days.
14 minutes ago

Friday

  • 6.05am: Chiefs v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific– Sky Sports Action.
  • 8am: Six Red World Championship snooker semi-finals – Eurosport 2.
  • 8.35am: Rebels v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 10am: Kenya Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 11.30am: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.15pm: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations U20s – RTÉ 2.
  • 7.45pm: Derry City v Dundalk; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians; UCD v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Waterford; Bray Wanderers v Longford Town; Galway United v Kerry; Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.45pm: Northampton v Bath, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
  • 7.45pm: Spezia v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2. 
  • 8pm: Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 8pm: Finn Harps v Wexford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

Saturday

  • 6.05am: Hurricanes v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 8am: Six Red World Championship snooker final – Eurosport 2.
  • 8.35am: Brumbies v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 9.30am: Kenya Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 11am:  Western Force v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
  • 12.15pm: Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Cup quarter-final – Premier Sports 2.
  • 12.30pm: Bristol City v Blackpool, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
  • 1.10pm: Racing live from Sandown and Wolverhampton – ITV4.
  • 2.15pm: Italy v Wales, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 2.30pm: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3pm: Leeds United v Brighton, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Bohemians v Shelbourne, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 4.15pm: O’Connor Cup final ladies football – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 4.45pm: England v France, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 5pm: Cork City v Galway United; Peamount United v DLR Waves; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5pm: Napoli v Atalanta, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
  • 5.30pm: Shamrock Rovers v Treaty United; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 5.30pm: Schalke v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga  – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.30pm: Crystal Palace v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6pm: Wexford Youths v Sligo Rovers; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 7.15pm: Tipperary v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
  • 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Cork City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
  • 8pm: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Brest v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
  • 9pm: LA Clippers v New York Knicks, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.

Sunday

  • 1.30am: Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9.30am: Kenya Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 12pm: Norwich City v Sunderland, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: Chelsea v Manchester United, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
  • 1pm: Gloucester v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
  • 1pm: Antrim v Laois, Allianz Hurling League – BBC iPlayer.
  • 1.45pm: Clare v Galway, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
  • 1.45pm: Kilkenny v Dublin, Allianz Hurling League – TG4 app and TV deferred.
  • 2pm: Fulham v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2pm: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 3pm: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations -  RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
  • 3.45pm: Cork v Wexford, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
  • 4.30pm: Newcastle United v Wolves, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 6.45pm: Arsenal v Reading, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.
  • 6.50pm: Six Nations Highlights – Virgin Media Two.
  • 7pm: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.30pm: Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
  • 7.45pm: Juventus v Sampdoria, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
  • 8pm: Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday – RTÉ 2.
  • 10pm: Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.

