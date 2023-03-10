Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 6.05am: Chiefs v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific– Sky Sports Action.
- 8am: Six Red World Championship snooker semi-finals – Eurosport 2.
- 8.35am: Rebels v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 10am: Kenya Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 11.30am: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.15pm: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations U20s – RTÉ 2.
- 7.45pm: Derry City v Dundalk; Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers; St Patrick’s Athletic v Bohemians; UCD v Drogheda United; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Athlone Town v Waterford; Bray Wanderers v Longford Town; Galway United v Kerry; Treaty United v Cobh Ramblers; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
- 7.45pm: Northampton v Bath, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
- 7.45pm: Spezia v Inter Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 8pm: Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
- 8pm: Finn Harps v Wexford; LOI First Division – LOI TV.
Saturday
- 6.05am: Hurricanes v Blues, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 8am: Six Red World Championship snooker final – Eurosport 2.
- 8.35am: Brumbies v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 9.30am: Kenya Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 11am: Western Force v Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific – Sky Sports Action.
- 12.15pm: Hearts v Celtic, Scottish Cup quarter-final – Premier Sports 2.
- 12.30pm: Bristol City v Blackpool, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.30pm: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
- 1.10pm: Racing live from Sandown and Wolverhampton – ITV4.
- 2.15pm: Italy v Wales, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
- 2.30pm: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 3pm: Leeds United v Brighton, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
- 3pm: Bohemians v Shelbourne, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 4.15pm: O’Connor Cup final ladies football – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
- 4.45pm: England v France, Six Nations – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
- 5pm: Cork City v Galway United; Peamount United v DLR Waves; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5pm: Napoli v Atalanta, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
- 5.30pm: Shamrock Rovers v Treaty United; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 5.30pm: Schalke v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
- 5.30pm: Crystal Palace v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6pm: Wexford Youths v Sligo Rovers; WNL Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 7.15pm: Tipperary v Waterford, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
- 7.45pm: Sligo Rovers v Cork City, LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.
- 8pm: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 8pm: Brest v Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
- 9pm: LA Clippers v New York Knicks, NBA – Sky Sports Mix.
Sunday
- 1.30am: Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks, NBA – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 9.30am: Kenya Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 12pm: Norwich City v Sunderland, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 12.30pm: Chelsea v Manchester United, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
- 1pm: Gloucester v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
- 1pm: Antrim v Laois, Allianz Hurling League – BBC iPlayer.
- 1.45pm: Clare v Galway, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
- 1.45pm: Kilkenny v Dublin, Allianz Hurling League – TG4 app and TV deferred.
- 2pm: Fulham v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2pm: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 3pm: Scotland v Ireland, Six Nations - RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
- 3.45pm: Cork v Wexford, Allianz Hurling League – TG4.
- 4.30pm: Newcastle United v Wolves, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 6.45pm: Arsenal v Reading, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Football.
- 6.50pm: Six Nations Highlights – Virgin Media Two.
- 7pm: The Players Championship, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.30pm: Denver Nuggets v Brooklyn Nets, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
- 7.45pm: Juventus v Sampdoria, Serie A – BT Sport 1.
- 8pm: Athletic Bilbao v Barcelona, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
- 9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday – RTÉ 2.
- 10pm: Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards, NBA – Sky Sports Arena.
