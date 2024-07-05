Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Friday
- 10.40am: AFL, Collingwood v Essendon – TNT Sports 3.
- 11am: Tennis, Wimbledon Men’s and Ladies singles third round – BBC Two…(Later BBC One, 3.45pm and BBC One, 7pm).
- 11.30am: Golf, BMW International Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 11.30am: Cycling, Tour de France Stage 7 – Eurosport 1 and TG4…(Later ITV4, 2.30pm).
- 12.30pm: Golf, Aramco Team Series, Ladies European Tour – Sky Sports Mix.
- 2pm: Griquas v Pumas, Rugby Currie Cup – Sky Sports Action.
- 4.15pm: Sharks v Lions, Rugby Currie Cup – Sky Sports Action.
- 5pm: Germany v Spain, Euro 2024 quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
- 8pm: France v Portugal, Euro 2024 quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
- 9.45pm: Golf, John Deere Classic, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
Saturday
- 2am: Venezuela v Canada, Copa America quarter-final – Premier Sports 1.
- 7.35am: AFL, Geelong Cats v Hawthorn – TNT Sports 1.
- 8.05am: New Zealand v England, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 10.30am: AFL, GWS Giants v Carlton – TNT Sports 3.
- 10.45am: Australia v Wales, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 11am: Tennis, Wimbledon Men’s and Ladies singles third round – BBC Two…(Later BBC One, 7pm).
- 11.10am: AFL, Fremantle v Richmond – TNT Sports Extra.
- 11.30am: Cycling, Tour de France Stage 8 – Eurosport 1 and TG4…(Later ITV4, 12pm).
- 12.30pm: Dublin v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final – RTÉ One.
- 12.30pm: Golf, BMW International Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 1.15pm: Cork v Waterford, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – TG4.
- 1.25pm: Racing from Sandown Park and Haydock Park – Virgin Media One and ITV4.
- 2pm: Shelbourne v Wexford, WNL Premier Division – LOI TV…(Bohemians v Galway Utd, 3pm; DLR Waves v Athlone Town, 3pm; Peamount Utd v Cork City, 5pm; Treaty Utd v Shamrock Rovers, 5pm).
- 2.55pm: Tour de France Live – TG4.
- 3pm: Kilkenny v Clare, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final – RTÉ One.
- 3pm: Formula 1, British Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 4pm: South Africa v Ireland, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 5pm: England v Switzerland, Euro 2024 quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.
- 5.15pm: Kerry v Meath, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – TG4.
- 6pm: Golf, John Deere Classic, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 7.30pm: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – TG4.
- 8pm: Netherlands v Turkey, Euro 2024 quarter-final – RTÉ 2 and ITV1.
- 8pm: Argentina v France, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 10pm: Canada v Scotland, Rugby Union International – TNT Sports 1.
- 11pm: Colombia v Panama, Copa America quarter-final – Premier Sports 1.
Sunday
- 1am: Boxing, Shakur Stevenson v Artem Harutyunyan – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 2am: Uruguay v Brazil, Copa America quarter-final – Premier Sports 1.
- 6.20am: AFL, St Kilda v Sydney Swans – TNT Sports 4.
- 7.10am: AFL, Brisbane Lions v Adelaide Crows – TNT Sports 1.
- 11am: Tennis, Wimbledon Men’s and Ladies singles fourth round – BBC Two…(Later BBC One, 12.30pm and 6.30pm).
- 12pm: Golf, BMW International Open, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
- 12pm: Cycling, Tour de France Stage 9 – Eurosport 1, TG4 and ITV4.
- 1.30pm: Galway v Waterford, All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final – RTÉ 2.
- 2pm: Armagh v Derry, All-Ireland minor football final – TG4.
- 3pm: Athletics Diamond League Live – Virgin Media Two.
- 3pm: Formula 1, British Grand Prix – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 3.50pm: Tour de France live – TG4.
- 4pm: Limerick v Cork, All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final – RTÉ 2.
- 5.45pm: Armagh v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – TG4.
- 9pm: Golf, John Deere Classic, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
- 9.30pm: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2.
