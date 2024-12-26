Advertisement
More Stories
Leo Cullen, Paul Townend, and Arne Slot. INPHO - Alamy
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for the live sport on Christmas week

Plenty to get stuck into over the next few days.
7.01am, 26 Dec 2024

Thursday 26 December

  • 8am: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Test Match Day 1 – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 12.30pm: Manchester City v Everton, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 12.30pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race, Gavere – Eurosport 1.
  • 12.30pm: Racing from Kempton Park – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 12.30pm: Hearts v Hibernian, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: Racing from Leopardstown – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race, Gavere – Eurosport 1.
  • 3pm: Chelsea v Fulham, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Charlton Athletic v Cambridge United, League One – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5.15pm: Dragons v Cardiff, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5.30pm: Wolves v Manchester United, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: Derby County v West Brom, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Liverpool v Leicester City, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.

london-uk-22nd-dec-2024-mohamed-salah-of-liverpool-celebrating-his-goal-to-make-it-1-5-during-the-tottenham-hotspur-fc-v-liverpool-fc-english-premier-league-match-at-the-tottenham-hotspur-stadium Liverpool's Mo Salah. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

  • 8pm: Stoke City v Leeds United, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10.40pm: Match Of The Day – BBC One.
  • 11.30pm: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 2 – TNT Sports 1.

Friday 27 December

  • 12am: NBA, Indiana Pacers v Oklahoma City Thunder – TNT Sports 2.
  • 1.15am: NFL, Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3am: NBA, Portland Trail Blazers v Utah Jazz – TNT Sports 2.
  • 8am: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Test Match Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9am: Tennis, United Cup, China v Brazil – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 12.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship (3x Third Round) – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.40pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race, Loenhout – Eurosport 1.
  • 12.45pm: Racing from Kempton Park and Chepstow – ITV1.
  • 1pm: Racing from Leopardstown – RTÉ 2.

willie-mullins Willie Mullins. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

  • 2pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race, Loenhout – Eurosport 1.
  • 3.15pm: GAA Cluichí na Bliana (St Thomas v O’Loughlin Gaels, All-Ireland senior club hurling final) – TG4.
  • 7pm: PDC World Darts Championship (3x Third Round) – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.35pm: Munster v Leinster, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
  • 7.45pm: Bristol Bears v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8.15pm: Arsenal v Ipswich Town, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 11.30pm: Tennis, United Cup, France v Switzerland – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11.30pm: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 3 – TNT Sports 2.

Saturday 28 December

  • 12am: NBA, Orlando Magic v New York Knicks – TNT Sports 3.
  • 2am: Tennis, United Cup, Canada v Croatia – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3am: NBA, Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors – TNT Sports 1.
  • 6.15am: Cricket, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Twenty20 International – TNT Sports 1.
  • 6.30am: Tennis, United Cup, Australia v Argentina – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 8am: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Test Match Day 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship (3x Third Round) – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.45pm: Bath v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 1pm: Racing from Leopardstown – RTÉ 2.
  • 1.10pm: Racing from Newbury, Leicester and Leopardstown – ITV4.
  • 3pm: Northampton v Newcastle, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports Extra.
  • 3pm: DHL Stormers v Hollywoodbets Sharks, United Rugby Championship – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.
  • 3pm: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, United Rugby Championship – Premier Sports 1.
  • 5pm: Cagliari v Inter Milan, Serie A – TNT Sports 2.
  • 5pm: Clermont Auvergne v Montpellier, French Top 14 Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 6pm: NFL, New England Patriots v Los Angeles Chargers – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 6pm: Harlequins v Leicester Tigers, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1 and ITV4.
  • 7pm: PDC World Darts Championship (3x Third Round) – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.35pm: Connacht v Ulster, United Rugby Championship – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

peter-wilkins-with-the-media-after-of-the-game Connacht coach Peter Wilkins. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

  • 7.45pm: Lazio v Atalanta, Serie A – OneFootball.
  • 8pm: NBA, Atlanta Hawks v Miami Heat – TNT Sports 2.
  • 8.05pm: Bordeaux-Begles v Toulon, French Top 14 Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 9.30pm: NFL, Cincinnati Bengals v Denver Broncos – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 11.30pm: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 4 – TNT Sports 1.

Sunday 29 December

  • 1.15am: NFL, Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1.30am: NBA, Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns – TNT Sports 3. 
  • 8am: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Test Match Day 4 – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 9am: Tennis, United Cup, United States v Canada  – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 12.30pm: Sheffield United v West Brom, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: PDC World Darts Championship (3x Third Round) – Sky Sports Darts.
  • 12.30pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Women’s Race, Besancon – Eurosport 2.
  • 1pm: Racing from Leopardstown – RTÉ 2.
  • 2pm: Napoli v Venezia, Serie A – OneFootball.
  • 2pm: Cycling, Cyclo Cross World Cup, Men’s Race, Besancon – Eurosport 2. 
  • 2.30pm: Leicester City v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.50pm: GAA Cluichí na Bliana (Clare v Cork, Munster senior hurling championship) – TG4.
  • 3pm: Exeter v Gloucester, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1. 
  • 3pm: Motherwell v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Football.
  • 5pm: Juventus v Fiorentina, Serie A – OneFootball.
  • 3pm: Racing 92 v Lyon, French Top 14 Rugby – Premier Sports 2. 
  • 5.15pm: West Ham v Liverpool, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.15pm: Dundee United v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership – Premier Sports 1. 
  • 5.45pm: Derby County v Leeds United, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 7pm: PDC World Darts Championship (3x Third Round) – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: AC Milan v Roma, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Middlesbrough v Burnley, Championship – Sky Sports Football.
  • 8.05pm: Toulouse v Stade Francais, French Top 14 Rugby – Premier Sports 2. 
  • 8.30pm: NBA, Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets – TNT Sports 2. 
  • 10.30pm: Match Of The Day – BBC One.
  • 11.30pm: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 5 – TNT Sports 1. 
  • 11.30pm: Tennis, United Cup, Great Britain v Argentina – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 1.20am: (Monday): NFL, Washington Commanders v Atlanta Falcons – Sky Sports Main Event.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie