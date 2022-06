Here's your TV guide for this Bank Holiday weekend of sport

Stephen Kenny, Peter O'Mahony and Tony Kelly all in the spotlight this weekend.

Friday

8.05am: Crusaders v Reds, Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final – Sky Sports Action.

10.15am: England v New Zealand, Day Two first test – Sky Sports Main Event.

10.50am: Western Bulldogs v Geelong Cats, AFL – BT Sport 1.

12pm: European Open Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.

1.10pm: Live racing from Epsom – ITV 1 and Virgin Media One.

2pm: French Open men’s singles semi-final, Rafael Nadal v Alexander Zverev – Eurosport.

3pm: Exeter Chiefs v Saracens, Women’s Allianz Premier 15s final – BT Sport 1.

5pm: French Open men’s singles semi-final, Casper Ruud v Marin Cilic – Eurosport.

7pm: US Women’s Open Round 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: The Memorial Tournament Round 2 – Sky Sports Golf.

7.30pm: Ireland v Bosnia, U21 Euro 2023 qualifier – RTÉ 2.

7.35pm: Ulster v Munster, URC quarter-final – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7.45pm: Belgium v Netherlands, UEFA Nations League – Premier Sports 1 and Virgin Media Two.

9.30pm: Spórt Iris, preview sporting weekend – TG4.

Saturday

4.45am: Adelaide Crows v Gold Coast, AFL – BT Sport 1.

5.35am: Chiefs v Waratahs, Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final – Sky Sports Main Event.

8.05am: Blues v Highlanders, Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final – Sky Sports Main Event.

10.15am: England v New Zealand, Day Three first test – Sky Sports Main Event.

10.25am: Melbourne v Sydney Swans, AFL – BT Sport 1.

10.45am: Brumbies v Hurricanes, Super Rugby Pacific quarter-final – Sky Sports Action.

11am: Moto GP qualifying, GP of Catalunya – BT Sport 2.

12pm: European Open Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.

12pm: Sligo Rovers v Wexford FC, WNL – LOI TV.

12.40pm: Live racing from Epsom – ITV 1 and Virgin Media One.

12.45pm: Bulls v Sharks, URC quarter-final – Premier Sports 2.

1pm: Clare v Laois, All-Ireland minor hurling championship – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

2pm: Ireland v Armenia, UEFA Nations League – RTÉ 2.

2pm: French Open women’s singles final, Iga Swiatek v Coco Gauff – Eurosport.

2pm: Cork v Louth, All-Ireland senior football qualifier – GAAGO.

2pm: Offaly v New York, Tailteann Cup quarter-final – GAAGO.

3pm: Northampton v Newcastle, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

3pm: Gloucester v Saracens, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 3.

3.15pm: Leinster v Glasgow Warriors, URC quarter-final – RTÉ 1 and Premier Sports 2.

4pm: Sharks v Golden Lions, Currie Cup – Sky Sports Action.

4pm: Mayo v Monaghan, All-Ireland senior football qualifier – Sky Sports Arena.

4.30pm: Antrim v Kerry, Joe McDonagh Cup final – RTÉ 2.

4.30pm: The Memorial Tournament Round 3 – Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: Shelbourne v Galway Women’s; Athlone Town v Bohemian; Cork City v Peamount United; Treaty United v DLR Waves; WNL – LOI TV.

5pm: Hungary v England, UEFA Nations League – Virgin Media Two and Channel 4.

6pm: Clare v Meath, All-Ireland senior football qualifier – GAAGO.

6pm: Stormers v Edinburgh, URC quarter-final – TG4 and Premier Sports 2.

7pm: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling final – RTÉ 2.

7pm: US Women’s Open Round 3 – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: Italy v Germany, UEFA Nations League – Virgin Media Two and Premier Sports 1.

Sunday

5.10am: Hawthorn v Collingwood, AFL – BT Sport 1.

8.20am: Fremantle v Brisbane Lions, AFL – BT Sport 1.

10.15am: England v New Zealand, Day Four first test – Sky Sports Main Event.

12pm: European Open Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm: Moto GP, GP of Catalunya – BT Sport 2.

1.30pm: Armagh v Tyrone, All-Ireland senior football qualifier – RTÉ 2.

2pm: French Open men’s singles final – Eurosport.

3pm: Leitrim v Sligo, Tailteann Cup quarter-final – GAAGO.

4pm: Clare v Limerick, Munster senior hurling final – RTÉ 2.

4.30pm: The Memorial Tournament Round 4 – Sky Sports Golf.

5pm: Wales v Ukraine, World Cup 2022 play-off final – Sky Sports Main Event.

5pm: Cyprus v Northern Ireland, UEFA Nations League – Premier Sports 1 and Virgin Media More.

5.30pm: Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta senior semi-finals, (and at 7.15pm) – TG4.

7.45pm: Czech Republic v Spain, UEFA Nations League – Premier Sports 1.

7.45pm: Portugal v Switzerland, UEFA Nations League – Premier Sports 2 and Virgin Media Two.

8pm: US Women’s Open Round 4 – Sky Sports Main Event.

9.30pm: The Sunday Game Highlights – RTÉ 2.

Monday

1am: Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics, NBA finals Game 2 – Sky Sports Main Event.

10.15am: England v New Zealand, Day Five first test – Sky Sports Main Event.

11.55am: Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta men’s junior final – TG4.

1.45pm: Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta ladies senior final – TG4.

3.40pm: Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta men’s senior final – TG4.

7.30pm: Galway v Mayo, Connacht minor football final – TG4.

7.45pm: Croatia v France, UEFA Nations League – Virgin Media Three and Premier Sports 1.