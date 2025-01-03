Advertisement
More Stories
Con O'Callaghan and Mo Salah. INPHO-Alamy.
Tune in

Here's your essential TV guide for the live sport this weekend

Plenty to enjoy over the next few days.
5.22pm, 31 Dec 2024

Friday 3 January

  • 8.30am: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Test Match Day 1 – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 4pm: GAA Cluichí na Bliana, Offaly v Tipperary, 2024 All-Ireland U20 hurling final – TG4.
  • 6pm: Golf, SBS Tournament of Champions, The Sentry, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7pm: Juventus v AC Milan, Supercoppa semi-final – Premier Sports 1.
  • 7.45pm: Newcastle v Harlequins, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: PDC World Darts Championship Final – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Valencia v Real Madrid, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
  • 11pm: Tennis, United Cup – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 11.30pm: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 2 – TNT Sports 1.

*****

Saturday 4 January

  • 1am: NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder v New York Knicks – TNT Sports 2.
  • 8.30am: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Test Match Day 2 – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 12.30pm: Tottenham v Newcastle United, Premier League – TNT Sports 1.
  • 12.30pm: Blackburn Rovers v Burnley, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 12.30pm: On The Limit Sports – TG4.
  • 1pm: Austin Stacks (Kerry) v Ballinderry (Derry); Crossmolina Deel Rovers (Mayo) v Caragh (Kildare); All-Ireland intermediate club football semi-finals – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Sandown and Wincanton – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 3pm: Gloucester v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports Extra.
  • 3pm: Manchester City v West Ham, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3.05pm: Leicester Tigers v Exeter, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 3.10pm: GAA Cluichí na Bliana, Cork v Limerick, 2024 Munster senior hurling championship – TG4.
  • 5pm: Fiorentina v Napoli, Serie A – TNT Sports 2.
  • 5.30pm: Brighton v Arsenal, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Saracens v Bristol Bears, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 6pm: Golf, SBS Tournament of Champions, The Sentry, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.30pm: NCAA College Basketball, Cincinnati Bearcats v Arizona Wildcats – Sky Sports Mix…(LSU Tigers v Vanderbilt Commodores, 9.30pm).
  • 8.05pm: La Rochelle v Toulouse, French Top 14 Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 9.30pm: NFL, Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns – Sky Sports NFL.
  • 10pm: Cricket, New Zealand v Sri Lanka, One Day International – TNT Sports 3.
  • 10.20pm: Match Of The Day – BBC One.
  • 11pm: Tennis, United Cup – Sky Sports Tennis.
  • 11pm: NBA, Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers – TNT Sports 2.
  • 11.30pm: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 3 – TNT Sports 1.

*****

Sunday 5 January

  • 1am: NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1.30am: NBA, Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies – TNT Sports 2.
  • 8.30am: Cricket, South Africa v Pakistan, Test Match Day 3 – Sky Sports Cricket.
  • 12pm: Racing from Naas – Racing TV.
  • 12pm: Hibernian v Rangers, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: An Cheathrú Rua (Galway) v Ballinagar (Offaly), All-Ireland junior club football semi-final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
  • 1.30pm: Cuala (Dublin) v Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo), All-Ireland senior club football semi-final – TG4.
  • 2pm: Fulham v Ipswich Town, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 2.30pm: Motherwell v Aberdeen, Scottish Premiership – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3pm: Northampton v Bath, Premiership Rugby – TNT Sports 1.
  • 3.30pm: Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), All-Ireland senior club football semi-final – TG4.
  • 4.30pm: Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.35pm: Hit The Wall (Handball documentary) – TG4.
  • 6pm: Golf, SBS Tournament of Champions, The Sentry, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7.45pm: Roma v Lazio, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8.05pm: Vannes v Clermont Auvergne, French Top 14 Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8.30pm: NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder v Boston Celtics – TNT Sports 2.
  • 10.30pm: Match Of The Day 2 – BBC One.
  • 11.30pm: Cricket, Australia v India, Test Match Day 4 – TNT Sports 1.
  • 1.20am: (Monday): NFL, Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings – Sky Sports Main Event.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie