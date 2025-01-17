Advertisement
Con O'Callaghan, Rory McIlroy, and Conor Murray. Alamy-Inpho
Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

Plenty for fans to enjoy over the next few days.
7.31am, 17 Jan 2025

Friday 17 January

  • 8am: Tennis, Australian Open Third Round – Eurosport 1.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Windsor, Market Rasen and Newcastle – ITV4.
  • 4.30pm: Golf, The American Express, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 7pm: Liverpool v Brighton, Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Premier League.
  • 7.30pm: Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 8pm: Ulster v Exeter Chiefs, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Cardiff v Connacht, Challenge Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 8pm: Burnley v Sunderland, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10.30pm: Golf, The American Express, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.

josh-cullen-of-burnley-receives-the-ball-during-the-sky-bet-championship-match-blackburn-rovers-vs-burnley-at-ewood-park-blackburn-united-kingdom-4th-january-2025photo-by-jorge-horstednews-imag Burnely and Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

*****

Saturday 18 January

  • 1am: Tennis, Australian Open Third Round – Eurosport 1.
  • 1.30am: NBA, Dallas Mavericks v Oklahoma City Thunder – TNT Sports 2.
  • 2.30am: England v Ireland, Women’s U19 T20 Cricket World Cup – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30am: Golf, Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8am: Tennis, Australian Open Third Round – Eurosport 1.
  • 12.30pm: Newcastle United v Bournemouth, Premier League – TNT Sports 1.
  • 12.30pm: Cardiff City v Swansea City, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1pm: Bulls v Stade Francais, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 1.30pm: Racing from Ascot – Virgin Media One and ITV1.
  • 3pm: Brentford v Liverpool, Premier League – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3.15pm: Northampton v Munster, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5pm: NCAA College Basketball, Kentucky Wildcats v Alabama Crimson Tide – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 5.30pm: Leinster v Bath, Champions Cup Rugby – RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1.

jordie-barrett Leinster's Jordie Barrett. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

  • 5.30pm: Arsenal v Aston Villa, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 5.30pm: Celtic v Kilmarnock, Scottish Cup – Premier Sports 2.
  • 5.30pm: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 7pm: Boxing, Anthony Taylor v Darren Till – DAZN.
  • 7.45pm: UCC Blue Demons v Killester, Basketball Men’s National Cup final – TG4.
  • 7.45pm: Atalanta v Napoli, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Getafe v Barcelona, La Liga – ITV4.
  • 8pm: Harlequins v Glasgow Warriors, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Racing 92 v Stormers, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 8.30pm: Golf, The American Express, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 9.30pm: Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans, NFL Play-Offs – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 10pm: NBA, Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns – TNT Sports 1.
  • 10.30pm: Match Of The Day – BBC One.

*****

Sunday 19 January

  • 1am: Detroit Lions v Washington Commanders, NFL Play-Offs – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 1am: Tennis, Australian Open Fourth Round – Eurosport 1.
  • 3am: UFC Fight Night, Islam Makhachev v Arman Tsarukyan, URC 311 – TNT Sports 1.
  • 4.30am: Golf, Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8am: Tennis, Australian Open Fourth Round – Eurosport 1.
  • 12pm: Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event and ITV1.
  • 12pm: Falkirk v Raith Rovers, Scottish Cup – Premier Sports 2.
  • 1pm: Bordeaux-Begles v Sharks, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 1.30pm: Sarsfields (Cork) v Na Fianna (Dublin), All-Ireland senior club hurling final – TG4.

jack-oconnor-and-sean-murphy Sarsfields player Jack O'Connor and Na Fianna's Sean Murphy. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

  • 1.30pm: Racing from Windsor, Fakenham and Thurles – ITV4.
  • 2pm: Everton v Tottenham, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 3.15pm: Saracens v Castres, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 1.
  • 3.15pm: Toulouse v Leicester Tigers, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 3.40pm: Errigal Ciarán v Cuala, All-Ireland senior club football final – TG4.
  • 4.30pm: Ipswich Town v Manchester City, Premier League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 4.30pm: Werder Bremen v FC Augsburg, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Football.
  • 4.30pm: Golf, The American Express, PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
  • 5pm: NCAA College Basketball, South Carolina Gamecocks v Oklahoma Sooners – Sky Sports Mix.
  • 5.25pm: FloMAX Liffey Celtics v Killester, Basketball Women’s National Cup final – TG4.
  • 5.30pm: Valencia v Real Sociedad, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 5.30pm: Sale Sharks v Toulon, Champions Cup Rugby – Premier Sports 2.
  • 6.45pm: Manchester City v Manchester United, Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 7.45pm: Inter Milan v Empoli, Serie A – TNT Sports 1.
  • 8pm: Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams, NFL Play-Offs – Sky Sports Main Event.
  • 8pm: Girona v Sevilla, La Liga – Premier Sports 1.
  • 8pm: NBA, Miami Heat v San Antonio Spurs – TNT Sports 2.
  • 10.30pm: Match Of The Day 2 – BBC One.
  • 11.30pm: Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens, NFL Play-Offs – Sky Sports Main Event.

