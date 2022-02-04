Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

The Dublin footballers, Ireland rugby team and Limerick hurlers all in action.

THE START OF the 2022 Six Nations tournaments in rugby, a big weekend of action in the GAA football and hurling leagues, and a huge two days of racing at Leopardstown.

There’s plenty sport to enjoy on TV this weekend, here’s what is in store:

Friday

12.30am – 5.30am: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.

8.30am: Day Two of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in UAE – Sky Sports Golf.

7.45pm: Birmingham City v Sheffield United, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

7.45pm: Gloucester v London Irish, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

8pm: Man United v Middlesbrough, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV.

8pm: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations U20s – RTÉ 2.

8pm: Day Two of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

8.15pm: Ulster v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – TG4.

Saturday

1am – 12pm: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.

8.30am: Day Three of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in UAE – Sky Sports Golf.

12.30pm: Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle, FA Cup 4th Round – BBC Red Button.

12.30pm: Kidderminster v West Ham, FA Cup 4th Round – BBC One.

12.30pm: Arsenal v Man United, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.

12.55pm: Day One of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown – RTÉ 1.

1pm: Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions, United Rugby Championship – TG4.

1.30pm: Racing from Sandown Park, Musselburgh, Wetherby and Leopardstown – Virgin Media One.

2.15pm: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations - RTÉ 2, ITV.

3pm: Ballygiblin (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny), All-Ireland junior hurling club final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

3.05pm: DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks, United Rugby Championship – TG4.

4.45pm: England v Scotland, Six Nations – Virgin Media One, BBC One.

5pm: Inter Milan v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

5pm: Down v Galway, Division 2 football league – BBC NI website and GAA GO (available in all countries).

5pm: Cork v Clare, Division 1 hurling league - GAA GO (available in all countries).

5pm: Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Naas (Kildare), All-Ireland intermediate hurling club final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

5.15pm: AFL Womens’ highlights – TG4.

5.30pm: Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Cambridge United v Luton Town, FA Cup 4th Round – BBC Red Button.

6pm: Day Three of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

6pm: Burnley v Watford, Premier League – BT Sport 1.

7pm: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.

7.45pm: Fiorentina v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 2.

8pm: Tottenham v Brighton, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV4.

8pm: Toulon v Castres, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Monaco v Lyon, Ligue 1 – BT Sport ESPN.

Sunday

1am – 8.30am: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.

8.30am: Day Four of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in UAE – Sky Sports Golf.

11am: AFL Womens’ highlights – TG4.

12pm: Liverpool v Cardiff City, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV.

12.30pm: Chelsea v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.

1pm: Harlequins v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.

1.10pm: Day Two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown – RTÉ 1.

1.30pm: Motherwell v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

1.30pm: Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Kilmeena (Mayo), All-Ireland junior football club final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

1.45pm: Wexford v Limerick, Division 1 Group A hurling league – TG4.

2.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.

3pm: France v Italy, Six Nations – RTÉ 2, ITV.

3.15pm: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.

3.30pm: Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry) v Trim (Meath), All-Ireland intermediate football club final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

3.45pm: Dublin v Waterford, Division 1 Group B hurling league – TG4.

4pm: Burkina Faso v Cameroon, Africa Cup of Nations 3rd Place Play-0ff – Sky Sports Premier League.

4pm: Nottingham Forest v Leicester City, FA Cup 4th Round – BBC One.

4pm: Rangers v Hearts, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.

5.30pm: Armagh v Tyrone, Division 1 football league – TG4 (Deferred).

5.30pm: Biarritz v La Rochelle, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.

6pm: Day Four of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.

6.30pm: Bournemouth v Boreham Wood, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV 4.

7pm: Senegal v Egypt, Africa Cup of Nations Final – BBC Three, Sky Sports Main Event.

7pm: Six Nations highlights – Virgin Media Two.

7.45pm: Lille v PSG, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.

8pm: Real Madrid v Granada, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.

8pm: Clermont Auvergne v Bordeaux Begles, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.

9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.

