Here's your essential TV guide for this weekend's live sport

THE START OF the 2022 Six Nations tournaments in rugby, a big weekend of action in the GAA football and hurling leagues, and a huge two days of racing at Leopardstown.
There’s plenty sport to enjoy on TV this weekend, here’s what is in store:
Friday
12.30am – 5.30am: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.
8.30am: Day Two of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in UAE – Sky Sports Golf.
7.45pm: Birmingham City v Sheffield United, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
7.45pm: Gloucester v London Irish, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
8pm: Man United v Middlesbrough, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV.
8pm: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations U20s – RTÉ 2.
8pm: Day Two of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
8.15pm: Ulster v Connacht, United Rugby Championship – TG4.
Saturday
1am – 12pm: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.
8.30am: Day Three of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in UAE – Sky Sports Golf.
12.30pm: Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle, FA Cup 4th Round – BBC Red Button.
12.30pm: Kidderminster v West Ham, FA Cup 4th Round – BBC One.
12.30pm: Arsenal v Man United, FA Women’s Super League – Sky Sports Main Event.
12.55pm: Day One of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown – RTÉ 1.
1pm: Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions, United Rugby Championship – TG4.
1.30pm: Racing from Sandown Park, Musselburgh, Wetherby and Leopardstown – Virgin Media One.
2.15pm: Ireland v Wales, Six Nations - RTÉ 2, ITV.
3pm: Ballygiblin (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny), All-Ireland junior hurling club final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
3.05pm: DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks, United Rugby Championship – TG4.
4.45pm: England v Scotland, Six Nations – Virgin Media One, BBC One.
5pm: Inter Milan v AC Milan, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
5pm: Down v Galway, Division 2 football league – BBC NI website and GAA GO (available in all countries).
5pm: Cork v Clare, Division 1 hurling league - GAA GO (available in all countries).
5pm: Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Naas (Kildare), All-Ireland intermediate hurling club final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
5.15pm: AFL Womens’ highlights – TG4.
5.30pm: Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers, Championship – Sky Sports Main Event.
5.30pm: Cambridge United v Luton Town, FA Cup 4th Round – BBC Red Button.
6pm: Day Three of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
6pm: Burnley v Watford, Premier League – BT Sport 1.
7pm: Dublin v Kerry, Division 1 football league – RTÉ 2.
7.45pm: Fiorentina v Lazio, Serie A – BT Sport 2.
8pm: Tottenham v Brighton, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV4.
8pm: Toulon v Castres, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 2.
8pm: Monaco v Lyon, Ligue 1 – BT Sport ESPN.
Sunday
1am – 8.30am: Winter Olympics in Beijing – Eurosport.
8.30am: Day Four of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in UAE – Sky Sports Golf.
11am: AFL Womens’ highlights – TG4.
12pm: Liverpool v Cardiff City, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV.
12.30pm: Chelsea v Man City, FA Women’s Super League – BBC Two.
1pm: Harlequins v Sale Sharks, Premiership Rugby – BT Sport 1.
1.10pm: Day Two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown – RTÉ 1.
1.30pm: Motherwell v Celtic, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
1.30pm: Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Kilmeena (Mayo), All-Ireland junior football club final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
1.45pm: Wexford v Limerick, Division 1 Group A hurling league – TG4.
2.30pm: Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga – Sky Sports Mix.
3pm: France v Italy, Six Nations – RTÉ 2, ITV.
3.15pm: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid, La Liga – La Liga TV.
3.30pm: Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry) v Trim (Meath), All-Ireland intermediate football club final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.
3.45pm: Dublin v Waterford, Division 1 Group B hurling league – TG4.
4pm: Burkina Faso v Cameroon, Africa Cup of Nations 3rd Place Play-0ff – Sky Sports Premier League.
4pm: Nottingham Forest v Leicester City, FA Cup 4th Round – BBC One.
4pm: Rangers v Hearts, Scottish Premiership – Sky Sports Main Event.
5.30pm: Armagh v Tyrone, Division 1 football league – TG4 (Deferred).
5.30pm: Biarritz v La Rochelle, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.
6pm: Day Four of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on PGA Tour – Sky Sports Golf.
6.30pm: Bournemouth v Boreham Wood, FA Cup 4th Round – ITV 4.
7pm: Senegal v Egypt, Africa Cup of Nations Final – BBC Three, Sky Sports Main Event.
7pm: Six Nations highlights – Virgin Media Two.
7.45pm: Lille v PSG, Ligue 1 – BT Sport 3.
8pm: Real Madrid v Granada, La Liga – Premier Sports 2.
8pm: Clermont Auvergne v Bordeaux Begles, French Top 14 – Premier Sports 1.
9.30pm: Allianz League Sunday GAA highlights – RTÉ 2.
Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:
COMMENTS (4)