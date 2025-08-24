Advertisement
Everton's Jack Grealish crosses the ball to Everton's Iliman Ndiaye (not pictured) who scores. Alamy Stock Photo
Freehome comforts

Two assists for Jack Grealish as Everton prevail on historic day

Ireland international Jake O’Brien started as the Toffees got the better of Brighton.
3.58pm, 24 Aug 2025

EVERTON BEAT Brighton 2-0 in the Premier League today to win their first game at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Jack Grealish, a recent loan signing from Man City, impressed with two assists.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest.

More to follow

