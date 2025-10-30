Two Irish journalists among 7 nominees for prestigious Sports Book of the Year award

IRISH JOURNALISTS David Walsh and Miguel Delaney are among the nominees for the 2025 William Hill Sports Book of the Year award.

Walsh is honoured for ‘The Escape,’ co-written with legendary cyclist Pippa York, while Delaney has been recognised for ‘States of Play: How Sportswashing Took Over Football.’

Sir James Anderson, Donald McRae, James Montague, Tim Wigmore, Lily Canter, and Emma Wilkinson are the other shortlisted authors.

They will all be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Irish retired tennis player Conor Niland, whose book ‘The Racket,’ written with The 42‘s Gavin Cooney, won the prize last year.

The £30,000 prize and William Hill Sports Book of the Year award trophy will be presented at a central London ceremony on 25 November.

Shortlisted authors receive a leather-bound copy of their book along with £3,000 each.

2025 William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award shortlist: