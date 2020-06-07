Two positive results from latest Championship tests for coronavirus

TWO INDIVIDUALS FROM Sky Bet Championship clubs have tested positive in the latest round of coronavirus testing by the EFL.

The two positives came from 1,179 tests of players and staff from all 24 Championship clubs last week, while testing of four clubs from each of League One and League Two yielded one positive test.

Barnsley and Exeter confirmed that they accounted for two of three positive tests, with Barnsley saying their member of staff affected remains “safe” and “upbeat”.

In a statement the EFL said: “Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.”

The Championship statistics are an improvement on the last batch released three days ago, which produced nine positive tests from six separate clubs, including Preston, Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley posted on Twitter: “We can confirm that one member of staff has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the last round of testing. The individual is safe and remains upbeat.”

The case involving Exeter is unrelated to the two positive tests recorded by the Grecians during a round of testing at the end of May.

Exeter said in a statement: “Following the latest round of testing of players, coaching and medical staff at Exeter City, one further individual has tested positive. They will now self isolate in accordance with protocols set out by the EFL.”