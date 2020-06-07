This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 7 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two positive results from latest Championship tests for coronavirus

There was a further one positive from testing across eight clubs in League One and League Two.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 9:07 PM
8 minutes ago 79 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5117092
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

TWO INDIVIDUALS FROM Sky Bet Championship clubs have tested positive in the latest round of coronavirus testing by the EFL.

The two positives came from 1,179 tests of players and staff from all 24 Championship clubs last week, while testing of four clubs from each of League One and League Two yielded one positive test.

Barnsley and Exeter confirmed that they accounted for two of three positive tests, with Barnsley saying their member of staff affected remains “safe” and “upbeat”.

In a statement the EFL said: “Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.”

The Championship statistics are an improvement on the last batch released three days ago, which produced nine positive tests from six separate clubs, including Preston, Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday.

Barnsley posted on Twitter: “We can confirm that one member of staff has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus following the last round of testing. The individual is safe and remains upbeat.”

The case involving Exeter is unrelated to the two positive tests recorded by the Grecians during a round of testing at the end of May.

Exeter said in a statement: “Following the latest round of testing of players, coaching and medical staff at Exeter City, one further individual has tested positive. They will now self isolate in accordance with protocols set out by the EFL.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie