Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 17 August 2021
Ireland U21 winger Tyreik Wright joins Salford on loan from Aston Villa

The Cork man joins the Class of ’92-backed club after an impressing loan spell at Walsall from January onwards last season.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 17 Aug 2021, 5:46 PM
Tyreik Wright poses with a Salford City jersey at the Peninsula Stadium.
Image: Salford City FC

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 winger Tyreik Wright has joined English League Two Salford City on a season-long loan from Premier League Aston Villa.

Wright, 19, signed a new deal with Villa in July which is believed to run initially until the summer of 2023. He made 16 appearances on loan at League Two Walsall in the backend of last season, including one against Salford. He is yet to make a first-team breakthrough at Villa Park.

The Cork man has made four international appearances for Jim Crawford’s Ireland ’21s, all this year, most recently impressing in a friendly against Australia in June, a game during which he teed up a late winner for Ross Tierney.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Wright said. “It’s a big club, big ambitions for the season, absolutely delighted to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s kind of a new group so it’s going to take a while to gel together but the ambition for the season is definitely to get promoted.

“I loved my experience at Walsall, I played out of position too so it’s a different kind of experience for me, and what I’ve learned is that it’s a very physical league, demanding as well, and there’s no easy game here.

“I’m looking forward to it, I just want to get on the pitch and show the Salford fans what I can do.”

Salford manager Gary Bowyer added:

He’s someone that we identified from when he played for Walsall on loan; in the build-up to the game when we watched him we were impressed with what he brought and then we were delighted that night when he wasn’t named in the starting XI because he’s an exciting player and can get past people.

“We’re thankful to Dean Smith and Aston Villa for allowing us to bring him here. Obviously, he’s got competition and he’s got to earn his shirt but we’re excited with being able to get the deal done and we look forward to him progressing and building on what was a really good loan at Walsall for his first one.

“We spoke to people who were there at the same time and they could only say good things about him.”

Wright will wear the no.7 shirt while on loan at Salford.

Gavan Casey
