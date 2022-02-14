'It's one we're not proud of ourselves as a county, but I don't think there was much in it'

TYRONE’S PÁDRAIG HAMPSEY says his team are “not proud” of the brawl which unfolded in the closing minutes of their league clash with Armagh, but also believes that the incident was blown out of proportion.

Referee David Gough issued five red cards after the sides engaged in a major scuffle, with four Tyrone players being sent to the line. Hampsey was one of the players who was punished, along with Kieran McGeary, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte.

Armagh’s Greg McCabe was the fifth recipient of a red card as Kieran McGeeney’s side clinched a six-point win.

Hampsey says there is an appeal taking place tonight regarding these suspensions ahead of their next Division 1 outing against Kildare on Sunday.

“There’s an appeal tonight in Croke Park. We’re hoping to find out more tonight on where we stand on that.

“I think the players will have to go down to that one so there’ll be a hearing and I guess…to be honest, I’ve never been involved in one so I’m not too sure what goes on but the players will be down tonight and we’ll see what we’re dealt with.”

When asked for his thoughts on the brawl, he replied:

“I suppose it’s a derby game with two Ulster teams, two neighbouring counties so I just feel that things maybe got out of control. It’s one we’re not proud of ourselves as a county and as players but look, I don’t think there was much really in it. For my own self, there wasn’t much in it to be honest.

“But look, it happened and we’re not proud of what happened.”

The All-Ireland champions are still looking for their first win of 2022 National League following that loss to Armagh, and a draw against Monaghan in the opening round of the competition.

Hampsey is hopeful that Kildare’s visit to Healy Park on Sunday will be an opportunity to get their season off the mark.

“Yeah, Kildare on Sunday at home in Healy Park. It’s been a tough enough start to the league campaign, the draw with Monaghan and the defeat to Armagh. We’ll be looking forward to this weekend and to hopefully getting our first win on the board.

“I suppose coming off the back of the holiday, I feel we’re maybe a couple of weeks behind other teams but we’re getting up to pace again. I know our first-half performance wasn’t that good but I think our second-half performance was, you know, I thought the lads performed well and we did well enough to get it back to four points but unfortunately we couldn’t get the win.

“No, look, we’re getting up to speed again and as I mentioned before with the week break and then back in now against Kildare on Sunday, hopefully we can get the win.”

