McAliskey returns for Tyrone while Galway unchanged ahead of Division 1 tie

MICKEY HARTE HAS named the Tyrone team that will face Galway in the final round of the Allianz Football League Division 1 campaign.

Connor McAliskey comes in to replace Brian Kennedy in the only change from the Red Hand’s win over Dublin in Croke Park last weekend.

Kevin Walsh’s Galway are unchanged from their seven-point win against Roscommon.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Pádraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran)

4. Hugh Pat McGeary (Pomeroy)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher)

6. Frank Burns (Pomeroy)

7. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciaran)

8. Cathal McShane (Owen Roe)

9. Richie Donnelly (Trillick)

10. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick)

11. Niall Sludden (Dromore)

12. Conor Meyler (Omagh)

13. Conor McAliskey (Clonoe)

14. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran)

15. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy)

Galway

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Salthill Knocknacarra)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

3. Sean Andy Ó Cellaigh (Naomh Anna)

4. David Wynne (Moycullen)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

7. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

9. Ciaran Duggan (Anaghdown)

10. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

11. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

13. Danny Cummins (Claregalway)

14. Micheal Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough)

15. Antaine Ó Laoí (Án Spidéal)

