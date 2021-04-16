BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Friday 16 April 2021
Advertisement

Tyrone Mings subjected to racist abuse on social media as top-flight clubs consider boycott

The Aston Villa defender was also racially abused in Bulgaria at the end of 2019 on his England debut.

By Press Association Friday 16 Apr 2021, 7:01 PM
1 hour ago 901 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5412505
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.
Image: PA
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.
Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings.
Image: PA

ASTON VILLA AND England defender Tyrone Mings has revealed he has been subjected to racist abuse on social media.

The centre-back posted a screenshot on his Twitter account on Friday of a message from an Instagram user which called him a “f****** n*****” and said “leave the football f****** pig”.

Mings tweeted: “Another day in the life of social media with no filter… Please don’t feel sorry for us, just stand side by side in the fight for change. Social media isn’t getting any safer without it.”

England were quick to throw their support behind the centre-back following the latest instance of in a long list of professional footballers being racially abused online, with Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Raheem Sterling among those also targeted in recent months.

A post on England’s official Twitter account read: “We are running out of ways to say this: stop racially abusing people online. It is simply not acceptable. We’re with you, @OfficialTM_3.”

Mings admitted at the start of April a social media blackout could be a way to force more action during an interview with Sky Sports.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Thierry Henry recently shut down his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts due to the platforms being “too toxic to ignore”.

Sky Bet Championship Swansea and Birmingham ended week-long social media boycotts on Thursday while Rangers players and staff were also involved in a similar boycott in support of Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson revealed on Wednesday he may close his social media accounts due to continued abuse directed at his team-mates and fellow professionals.

Anti-discrimination body Kick It Out have stated they would support any Premier League-wide boycott, amid reports English top-flight clubs were considering such a move.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Villa defender Mings was also racially abused in Bulgaria at the end of 2019 on his England debut.

The Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia was halted on two occasions after racist abuse from the crowd towards the centre-back and some of his international colleagues was reported to the match officials.

The PA news agency has contacted Instagram for a comment.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey delve into the mechanics of signing players in rugby and look ahead to Ireland’s home clash with France in the Women’s Six Nations.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie