Tiernan McCann returns as Tyrone name team for All-Ireland semi-final

The All-Ireland SFC semi-final throws in at 3.30pm.

By Maurice Brosnan Saturday 28 Aug 2021, 12:59 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
TYRONE HAVE MADE one change from the team that started the Ulster final ahead of their All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry at Croke Park on Saturday (throw-in: 3.30pm RTÉ2, Sky Sports Arena).

Tieran McCann, who missed the victory over Monaghan last month, is named to start in place of Mark Bradley. 

Niall Morgan continues in goal, with the usual full-back line of Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee and captain Padraig Hampsey ahead of him. McCann joins Peter Harte and Kieran McGeary in the half-back line. 

Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick will go head-to-head with Kerry midfielders David Moran and Jack Barry. 

Conor Meyler, Michael O’Neill and Niall Sludden make up the half-forward line while Darren McCurry, Matthew Donnelly and Conor McKenna complete the 15. 

 

Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan (Edendork)

2. Michael McKernan (Coalisland), 3. Ronan McNamee (Aghyaran), 4. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)

5. Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher St Mary’s), 6. Kieran McGeary (Pomeroy), 7. Peter Harte (Errigal Ciarán)

8. Brian Kennedy (Derrylaughan), 9. Conn Kilpatrick (Edendork)

10. Conor Meyler (Omagh), 11. Michael O’Neill (Ardboe), 12. Niall Sludden (Dromore), 

13. Darren McCurry (Edendork), 14. Mattie Donnelly (Trillick), 15. Conor McKenna (Eglish St Patrick’s).

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

