Sunday 14 July, 2019
Canavan shines as flurry of Tyrone goals dethrone Derry to clinch Ulster U20 crown

Meanwhile, the Monaghan minors clinched a second successive provincial crown.

By Sinead Farrell Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 9:04 PM
17 minutes ago 560 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4724671
Darragh Canavan was instrumental in helping Tyrone rally to victory.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Darragh Canavan was instrumental in helping Tyrone rally to victory.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

EirGrid Ulster U20 Championship Final

Tyrone 4-13 Derry 1-10

DARRAGH CANAVAN STARRED for Tyrone as they defeated the reigning champions Derry to win the EirGrid Ulster U20 football championship.

Canavan finished with a tally of 0-2 and contributed hugely from general play as Tyrone ran out 4-13 to 1-10 victors at the Athletic Grounds.

It was Derry who made the better start with Tiarnan McHugh scoring a goal on 14 minutes to help them into a four-point lead in the first half.

Points from Canavan and Tiarnan Quinn brought Tyrone back into the contest before James Garrity converted a penalty to give them a three-point lead in the 25th minute.

Tyrone found the net again in stoppage time through Sean Óg McAleer to leave them leading 2-9 to 1-5 at the break.

Joe Oguz pushed Tyrone further ahead with their third goal straight after the restart before Conor Quinn netted to to put them out of sight and well on the way to a comfortable win.

Electric Ireland Ulster MFC Final

Monaghan 1-11 Tyrone 1-13

Meanwhile, were crowned back-to-back Electric Ireland Ulster MFC winners after a two-point win over Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds.

The sides played out a tough battle for most of the game, but a Michael Hamill goal in the second half proved to be the crucial score for defending champions Monaghan.

Tyrone got off to a dream start in the second half after Michael McGleenan found the net from the throw-in, while Sean O’Donnell and Luke Donnelly were also on target to put them three points ahead.

Hamill’s 43rd minute goal edged Monaghan into a one-point lead and the holders managed to hold on as the sides traded scores for the remainder of the second half.

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

