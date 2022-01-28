Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Friday 28 January 2022
Advertisement

Tyson Fury to defend title against Dillian Whyte as Warren wins purse bid

Promoter Warren says that a venue and date for the fight will be announced in due course.

By Press Association Friday 28 Jan 2022, 9:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,994 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5667790
Tyson Fury (file pic).
Image: PA
Tyson Fury (file pic).
Tyson Fury (file pic).
Image: PA

TYSON FURY WILL defend his world heavyweight title against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.

Fury’s UK-based promoter Frank Warren announced on Friday that he had won a purse bid to stage the WBC heavyweight clash.

“Queensberry and Top Rank are delighted to announce that WBC and lineal world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defend his titles against Dillian Whyte following today’s purse bids,” Warren posted on his Twitter account.

“A venue and date for the fight will be announced in due course.”

Fury greeted the news by posting a video of himself in action, with its footage including the lyrics: “I’m coming home baby now… I’m sorry now I ever went away.”

The tweet added: “BIG GK (Gypsy King) IS COMING HOME! UK BABY!”

Fury has not fought in the United Kingdom since beating Francesco Pianeta in Belfast in August 2018.

The 33-year-old’s last five fights have been held in the United States, including his trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

Unbeaten Fury had recently hit out at Whyte and Anthony Joshua as he waited for confirmation of his next opponent.

There had been talk of a unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk, holder of the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, but Joshua is entitled to a rematch with the Ukrainian following his defeat to him last year.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

A video posted on Warren’s Twitter account on Thursday showed Fury calling out Whyte, following suggestions the mandatory challenger had been in a dispute with the WBC over pay.

“I can’t wait to punch Dillian Whyte’s face right in mate,” said Fury.

“I’m going to give him the best hiding he’s ever had in his life, boy. Dillian Whyte, train hard sucker ‘cos you’re getting annihilated, bum.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie