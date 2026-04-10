Stunning Bath comeback books Champions Cup semi place as they defeat Northampton

Bath 43

Northampton Saints 41

BATH PRODUCED A staggering comeback from 21 points down to beat English rivals Northampton at The Rec on Friday to book a place in the Champions Cup semi-finals.

Hit by an early Northampton whirlwind, Bath trailed 14-0 after six minutes and 28-7 after 21 minutes.

But the English Prem leaders held their nerve to close the gap to nine points at half-time and then crank up the pressure in the second half.

Northampton number eight Henry Pollock was shown a yellow card with 10 minutes remaining and Ted Hill took advantage, crashing over three minutes from time to level the scores.

Finn Russell then stepped up to kick the conversion that won the game.

Finn Russell in action for Bath against Northampton. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Pretty mental game to play in,” said Alfie Barbeary who produced a man of the match performance after coming on as a first half replacement for the injured Sam Underhill.

“Class to get the result. I know my job in the team, I’ve got great players around me who make me look good.

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“We didn’t look at the scoreline. We knew if we stuck to our process we’d put in a performance.”

Bath, winners of the competition in 1998, are into the semi-finals for the first time since 2006 and will face the winner of Sunday’s crunch match in France between holders Bordeaux-Begles and Top 14 leaders Toulouse.

The top two teams in England’s Prem put on a remarkable show of attacking rugby with 11 tries in total after visitors Northampton grabbed the game by the scruff at the start.

Bath No.8 Miles Reid was sent to the sin bin after just two minutes and from the ensuing penalty England back-rower Pollock barged through for the opener. Two minutes later Fraser Dingwall added a second. With Fin Smith converting both, Saints were 14-0 up after six minutes.

Bath hooker Tom Dunn pulled one back but wing Tom Lockett and Josh Kemeny both touched down for Northampton to stretch the lead to 28-7.

Northampton Saints' Josh Kemeny celebrates with Tom Lockett after scoring his side's fourth try. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Again, Bath bounced back through Russell’s nifty footwork but a try from Ollie Sleightholme, playing his 100th game for the Saints and still celebrating his wedding earlier in the week, made it 35-14.

The Rec faithful began to get behind their team who responded with two tries late in the half from Henry Arundell and Francois van Wyk.

After nine tries in the first half Saints led 35-26.

Last week, Bath gave Saracens a 10-point lead at the break before clawing it back in the second period but Saints scored the first points after the break, Smith putting over an early penalty to open up a 12-point gap.

Bath turned up the pressure, which lead to a yellow card for Saints gigantic lock JJ van der Mescht. Replacement hooker Kepu Tuipulotu then dived through for Bath’s fifth try.

After Smith and Russell traded penalties, there were just five points in it going into the final 10 minutes setting the stage for the grandstand finish.

– © AFP 2026